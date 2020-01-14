Diarna exhibition reflects diverse Egyptian heritage 

CAIRO: The Diarna exhibition in Nasr City, Cairo, reflects diverse Egyptian heritage while also bringing it under one roof through handicrafts, Nubian and Sinai sculptures, Siwa Oasis dates, and embedded leather from Shalateen.

More than 540 exhibitors from 27 governorates are exhibiting their products in the 64th edition of Diarna, which runs to Jan. 15.

It was inaugurated by Minister of Social Solidarity Nevine El-Qabbaj.

Shadia Youssef is one of 20 exhibitors of Nubian heritage and is from Aswan. “I consider heritage products a gateway to travel and participate in various exhibitions,” she told Arab News. She regularly takes part in exhibitions and is always looking forward to the next one.

The exhibition has been a hit with visitors, generating more than $250,000 in profit since it opened in December.

There is a special section on the first floor for people with special needs, the first time the exhibition has had such a feature, and there is also a pavilion dedicated to teaching children art basics.

Doha Mustafa Gabr, who came up with the idea, said many families headed to the pavilion once they learned it was hosting art workshops. “The place now is a source of joy for children,” Gabr told Arab News.

Gabr drew on a team of seven artists: Amira Saad, Esraa El-Naggar, Nashwa Ibrahim, Nehal Dahab, Enji Abdel-Haq, and Asmaa El-Zobeir, in addition to Rebei Zein, who is responsible for storytelling workshops at the exhibition.

The exhibition covers 3,000 square meters. Ashraf Gad said more children were coming every day, and there were visits from organizations that cared for orphans and children with special needs.

“Visitors leave the exhibition after getting a dose of various cultures,” Gad said. “I bought Nubian accessories. I was so pleased with the exhibition especially after I saw our Egyptian heritage and cultural products displayed under one roof. I hope the exhibition is held throughout the year and not just for three weeks.”