Chinese oil imports surge as KSA reclaims export mantle

Demand from new refineries in China strengthened purchases by the world’s biggest oil importer, adding more than 900,000 barrels per day to the country’s oil-processing capacity. (Shutterstock)
Updated 15 January 2020
Reuters

  • Kingdom replaces Russia as biggest crude supplier, helping Beijing set record for 17th straight year
SINGAPORE: China’s crude oil imports in 2019 surged 9.5 percent from a year earlier, setting a record for a 17th straight year, as demand growth from new refineries built last year propelled purchases by the world’s biggest importer, data showed on Tuesday.

Last year, China imported a record 506 million tons of crude oil, according to data from the General Administration of Customs. That is equivalent to 10.12 million barrels per day (bpd), according to Reuters’ calculations based on the data.

December arrivals were 45.48 million tons, customs reported. That is equivalent to 10.71 million bpd, according to Reuters’ calculations, the third-highest ever on a daily basis and down from a record of 11.13 million bpd set in November.

The annual increase equates to 882,000 bpd in incremental purchases, largely because of demand from new plants that added 900,000 bpd to China’s oil-processing capacity, although some of the units started operating only in December.

“Chinese independent refineries, including two mega-projects Hengli and Rongsheng, stepped up purchases before year-end to maximize the utilization of crude import quotas,” said Chen Jiyao, oil consultant at FGE.

However, state refiners likely slowed down opportunistic purchases amid elevated freight rates in October, resulting in lower December arrivals, said Chen.

Last year marked the biggest penetration of private chemical companies into China’s refining business, after the emergence between 2016 and 2018 of smaller independent oil processors often known as “teapots.”

Hengli Petrochemical and Zhejiang Petrochemical Corp, controlled by Zhejiang Rongsheng Holdings, each added 400,000 bpd in processing capacity, mainly focused on petrochemical output. That boosted China’s crude oil imports notably from Saudi Arabia, helping the Kingdom reclaim its title from Russia as China’s top crude supplier.

Meanwhile, natural gas imports, including fuel supplied as liquefied natural gas (LNG) and via pipeline, were 9.45 million tons, the third-highest on record on a monthly basis.

The hefty December purchases included LNG imports that rose to a record last month with China overtaking Japan the world’s top importer of the fuel for the second month in a row.

Imports in 2019 expanded by 6.9 percent to 96.56 million tons, with annual growth slowing from 31.9 percent recorded for 2018.

China’s gas consumption slowed last year as Beijing eased its coal-to-gas switching program amid a slowing economy and growth in domestic gas output.

Tuesday’s data also showed China’s refined fuel exports in 2019 rose 14.1 percent from a year earlier to a record 66.85 million tons as refinery throughput outpaced domestic fuel demand growth. December exports were 6.79 million tons.

China raised the volumes of its first batch of 2020 fuel export quotas by 53 percent from a year earlier to 27.99 million tons.

Topics: China Saudi Arabia Oil

China promises $80bn trading boost with US in tariff war truce

  • Farm products, aircraft, cars and energy to benefit from major spending surge under two-year agreement
LONDON: China has pledged to buy almost $80 billion of additional manufactured goods from the US over the next two years as part of a trade war truce, according to a source, likely giving a much-needed boost for planemaker Boeing.

Under the terms of the trade deal to be signed on Wednesday in Washington, China would also buy over $50 billion more in energy supplies, and boost purchases of US services by about $35 billion over the same two-year period, the source told Reuters on Monday.

The Phase 1 agreement calls for Chinese purchases of US agricultural goods to increase by some $32 billion over two years, or roughly $16 billion a year, said the source, who was briefed on the deal.

When combined with the
$24 billion US agricultural export baseline in 2017, the total gets close to the $40 billion annual goal touted by US President Donald Trump.

The numbers, expected to be announced on Wednesday at a White House signing ceremony between Trump and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, represent a staggering increase over recent Chinese imports of US manufactured goods, raising some skepticism over how it would be achieved.

Two other sources familiar with the Phase 1 trade deal agreed with the rough breakdown of the purchases, without providing specific numbers.

A spokesman for the US Trade Representative’s office could not be reached for comment.

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer on Monday called the deal a “huge step forward” for US-China trade relations and “a really, really good deal for the US.” He said that Beijing’s compliance would be monitored closely. “We expect them to live up to the letter of the law,” he said.

When the Phase 1 trade deal was struck on Dec. 13, US officials said China had agreed to buy $200 billion in additional US farm products, manufactured goods, energy and services over the next two years, compared to the baseline of 2017.

They said they would publish targets for the four broad areas, but would keep details of specific products classified to avoid market distortions.

The $32 billion agriculture increase over 2017 was confirmed by Myron Brilliant, the US Chamber of Commerce’s head of international affairs, who spoke to reporters on Monday in Beijing.

While seeing room for China to boost purchases of wheat, soybeans, sorghum, dried sistillers grains and some corn, analysts and traders doubted whether it could absorb such a big increase. Relying on the US so heavily could expose China to price and supply risks, they said.

Trump had mainly touted the increased farm exports, which would benefit a major political constituency that has been battered by Chinese retaliatory tariffs during his 18-month trade war with Beijing.

Company executives have been waiting eagerly for details of what other US goods China would be buying more of, aside from farm products, after 18 months of tit-for-tat tariffs that have stalled US business investment.

The $80 billion increase for manufactured goods includes significant purchases of autos, auto parts, aircraft, agricultural machinery, medical devices and semiconductors, said one of the sources, without giving the names of any specific suppliers.

The aircraft would likely be built by Boeing, the No. 1 US exporter, whose sales to China have ground to a halt over the past two years. 

Topics: China

