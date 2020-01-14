MAKKAH: Makkah Gov. Prince Khalid Al-Faisal on Tuesday received the head of the Public Prosecution’s branch for the holy city, Ahmed Al-Wardi.
The prince was given a briefing on the Public Prosecution’s activities and future plans which will be implemented in the governorates of the region.
Separately, the governor on Sunday inaugurated the Cultural Garden series of events at the Jeddah waterfront.
King Abdul Aziz University (KAU) is participating with interactive presentations, poetry nights and theater sketches.
Fourteen government authorities are also participating in the Cultural Garden, which is an initiative of the Makkah Cultural Forum and coincides with the school break.
Makkah governor receives region's public prosecutor
