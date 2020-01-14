You are here

  • Home
  • Iran bars thousands from contesting elections

Iran bars thousands from contesting elections

Iranians walk through a taxi stop off a main square in the Islamic republic's capital Tehran on January 11, 2020. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/j3zkj

Updated 9 sec ago
AP

Iran bars thousands from contesting elections

  • The reformist newspaper Etemad said on Tuesday that most of those rejected were reformist and moderate candidates
Updated 9 sec ago
AP

TEHRAN: Iran’s constitutional watchdog has barred thousands of people from running in next month’s parliamentary elections, including 90 current lawmakers, most of whom are accused of corruption.
The Guardian Council, a body of senior clerics and legal experts, vets candidates for office as well as legislation, and rules out individuals if it believes their views or behavior are incompatible with the theocratic system. Half its members are appointed by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
A spokesman for the Guardian Council was quoted by the hard-line Kayhan paper as saying most of the lawmakers were rejected for “financial problems,” a reference to fraud and embezzlement. The spokesman, Abbas Ali Kadkhodaei, said more than 14,000 people registered to run in December. Of those, just 5,000 qualified, he said. Of the 290 current members of Parliament, 247 registered to run for re-election. Those rejected can appeal the decision in the coming days.
The reformist newspaper Etemad said on Tuesday that most of those rejected were reformist and moderate candidates. It said that as a result the elections will essentially be an “internal vote” among hard-liners. Hard-liners were also disqualified, but it’s not clear how many.
The elections will test the popularity of the pro-reform bloc led by President Hassan Rouhani.
They have championed improved ties with the West and expanded social freedoms, but have suffered major setbacks since President Donald Trump assumed office.
Iran regularly holds presidential and parliamentary elections, but they are closely supervised by the clerical establishment, and the supreme leader has the final say on all major policies.

Topics: Iran

Related

Special
Middle-East
Downing of airliner breathes new life into Iranian protests
Middle-East
Turkey issues fatwa allowing govt loans for housing projects

Downing of airliner breathes new life into Iranian protests

Video footage has emerged of protesters tearing down Soleimani’s photos. (Reuters)
Updated 15 January 2020
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

Downing of airliner breathes new life into Iranian protests

  • Video footage has emerged of protesters tearing down pictures of Soleimani, calling him a murderer, and chanting that the Basij — the domestic militia of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps — should “go to hell”
Updated 15 January 2020
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

LONDON: Iranian protesters gathered for a third consecutive day at sites across Tehran and other cities to mourn the deaths of 176 people killed in the downing of a Ukrainian passenger plane, and to protest the government’s handling of the incident. What began as an exercise in grief is rapidly turning into an expression of anger.
Iran downed the plane following its missile attacks on US military bases in Iraq. The attacks, revenge for the US killing of Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani in an airstrike in Baghdad, were met with no immediate response from the US.
As the truth finally emerged about the downing of the plane, after days of denial and obfuscation from Tehran, protesters’ anger at the US quickly turned against the regime itself.
This has boiled over into demonstrations at universities and other sites across Tehran and multiple other cities.
Video footage has emerged of protesters tearing down pictures of Soleimani, calling him a murderer, and chanting that the Basij — the domestic militia of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps — should “go to hell.”
Protesters at Sharif University in Tehran, where many of those in the downed plane had studied or graduated, have been recorded chanting: “They killed our elites and replaced them with mullahs.”
Videos from within Iran appear to have shown the use of live ammunition and teargas against protesters. The recent scenes stand in stark contrast to those that emerged in the wake of Soleimani’s death. Funerals for him were held in cities across Iran, with people coming out in their thousands to mourn.
Writing for the BBC, Dr. Anisah Bassiri Tabrizi, a research fellow at the Royal United Services Institute, highlighted the “unprecedented level of unity and popular support” on display during Soleimani’s funeral.
She said this initially appeared to show that “when faced with the external threat of military confrontation, Iranians from different political and economic backgrounds could come together.”
However, Tabrizi added, the regime’s reaction to the downing of the plane made it likely that the unrest that erupted in November and resulted in the deaths of at least 300 people would re-emerge. Footage that continues to surface from protests in Iran appears to confirm this trajectory.
The regime has breathed new life into the public opposition that had been quelled through violence and a near-total internet shutdown.
Dr. Mahsa Rouhi, a research fellow at the International Institute for Strategic Studies, said the situation is already directly impacting Iranian politics.
The Guardian Council, the body responsible for approving parliamentary candidates, has just disqualified many moderate and reformist candidates who intended to run in February’s elections.
This, Rouhi said, means that hard-line voices are now more likely to dominate the next Parliament.

Topics: Iran

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi Cabinet condemns Iranian aggression
Update
Middle-East
UK open to Trump Iran deal that would tackle 'destabilizing Middle East activity'

Latest updates

Saudi Cabinet condemns Iranian aggression
China promises $80bn trading boost with US in tariff war truce
Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Season set to go end in style
Downing of airliner breathes new life into Iranian protests
Musk eyes $346m payday as Tesla market value soars

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.