You are here

  • Home
  • British Airways-owner slams Flybe rescue

British Airways-owner slams Flybe rescue

Flybe around eight million passengers annually and flies to 170 European destinations. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6wwut

Updated 9 sec ago
AFP

British Airways-owner slams Flybe rescue

  • Flybe has failed to turn around its fortunes since it was purchased one year ago
  • Flybe carries around eight million passengers annually and flies to 170 European destinations
Updated 9 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: British Airways parent IAG on Wednesday attacked the UK government over its last-minute rescue deal of no-frills carrier Flybe.
Employing around 2,000 people, British airline Flybe has failed to turn around its fortunes since it was purchased one year ago by a consortium led by Virgin Atlantic.
The Connect Airways consortium — which also comprises investment firm Cyrus and infrastructure specialist Stobart — has seen Flybe struggle from weak demand amid fierce competition.
Virgin and its largest shareholder, US airline Delta, “want the taxpayer to pick up the tab for their mismanagement of the airline,” International Airlines Group chief executive Willie Walsh said in a statement on Wednesday.
“This is a blatant misuse of public funds,” added Walsh, who is soon to step down as head of IAG.
Neither the government nor Flybe have disclosed financial details of the agreement, but it will however include a review of air passenger duties paid by its clients alongside extra investments by shareholders.
Flybe, which claims it has been weakened also by uncertainties related to Brexit, carries around eight million passengers annually and flies to 170 European destinations.
Small UK airlines like Flybe have been hit also by volatile fuel costs and a weak pound.

Topics: aviation Flybe British Airways

Related

Business & Economy
Flybe in talks with Virgin Atlantic for possible sale
Business & Economy
Walsh to bow out after building British Airways parent IAG

Abu Dhabi energy firm Masdar launches green REIT in UAE

Updated 47 min 18 sec ago
Reuters

Abu Dhabi energy firm Masdar launches green REIT in UAE

  • ‘Green’ REIT portfolio will initially include four commercial properties at Abu Dhabi’s Masdar city
  • It will be the first green REIT in the United Arab Emirates
Updated 47 min 18 sec ago
Reuters

ABU DHABI: Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar) said on Wednesday it was launching a sustainable real estate investment trust (REIT) with an initial valuation of between 950 million dirhams ($259 million) and 1 billion dirhams.
The “green” REIT portfolio will initially include four commercial properties at Abu Dhabi’s Masdar city, the company, a subsidiary of Mubadala Investment Company, said in a statement.
It will cover more than 57 thousand square meters of net leasable area.
The first green REIT in the United Arab Emirates, it will be launched at Abu Dhabi Global Market, the statement said.
Masdar, wholly owned by the Abu Dhabi government through Mubadala, was set up to develop sustainable and clean energy. Masdar City is Masdar’s $22 billion carbon-neutral “green city in the desert.”

Topics: property Abu Dhabi Masdar UAE

Related

Business & Economy
REITs to soak up Gulf property glut
Special
Business & Economy
REIT boom gathers pace in Saudi Arabia

Latest updates

British Airways-owner slams Flybe rescue
Sainz stretches Dakar lead after navigating stage 10 through Empty Quarter
Suspected Israel strike kills 3 Iran-backed fighters in Syria
Abu Dhabi energy firm Masdar launches green REIT in UAE
Israel starts exporting natural gas to Egypt under landmark deal

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.