Protests take toll on Hong Kong tourism

Tourism, catering and retail industries suffered the biggest losses. (File/AFP)
HONG KONG: Visitor numbers to Hong Kong fell by nearly 40% in the second half of last year amid clashes between police and anti-government protesters.
The Hong Kong Tourism Board on Wednesday said the numbers of those visiting the Asian financial hub started to drop off in July as protests against proposed legislation allowing extradition to China gathered pace.
For the last six months of 2019, visitor numbers fell by 39% against the same period a year before. Overall, arrivals were off by 14% for the entire year. The protests have lost momentum amid mass arrests by police and since major opposition wins in district council elections in November.
Hong Kong’s economy fell into recession, its reputation as one of the world’s safest cities tarnished by the violence driven largely by anger over China’s perceived encroachments over rights retained by the former British colony when Beijing took control in 1997. The extradition legislation was withdrawn, but the protest movement morphed to include demands for greater democracy and an investigation into police tactics.
Financial Secretary Paul Chan told a forum Monday that the government estimated economic growth for 2019 would fall to -1.3 percent, a stark loss for the center of trade, travel and finance.
Tourism, catering and retail industries suffered the biggest losses, with store receipts falling by 26% in October and November against the same months in 2018.
However, the tourism board’s Chairman Y.K. Pang was quoted as saying in a Wednesday news release that he had “every confidence” in Hong Kong’s resilience and appeal as a world-class travel destination. The board said it has launched promotional events and special offers covering hotels, flights, shopping and attractions.

British Airways-owner slams Flybe rescue

Updated 26 min 31 sec ago
AFP

British Airways-owner slams Flybe rescue

  • Flybe has failed to turn around its fortunes since it was purchased one year ago
  • Flybe carries around eight million passengers annually and flies to 170 European destinations
Updated 26 min 31 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: British Airways parent IAG on Wednesday attacked the UK government over its last-minute rescue deal of no-frills carrier Flybe.
Employing around 2,000 people, British airline Flybe has failed to turn around its fortunes since it was purchased one year ago by a consortium led by Virgin Atlantic.
The Connect Airways consortium — which also comprises investment firm Cyrus and infrastructure specialist Stobart — has seen Flybe struggle from weak demand amid fierce competition.
Virgin and its largest shareholder, US airline Delta, “want the taxpayer to pick up the tab for their mismanagement of the airline,” International Airlines Group chief executive Willie Walsh said in a statement on Wednesday.
“This is a blatant misuse of public funds,” added Walsh, who is soon to step down as head of IAG.
Neither the government nor Flybe have disclosed financial details of the agreement, but it will however include a review of air passenger duties paid by its clients alongside extra investments by shareholders.
Flybe, which claims it has been weakened also by uncertainties related to Brexit, carries around eight million passengers annually and flies to 170 European destinations.
Small UK airlines like Flybe have been hit also by volatile fuel costs and a weak pound.

