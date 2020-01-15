You are here

US singer Demi Lovato to perform at the Grammy's

In 2018, Lovato indicated in her song “Sober” that she relapsed after six years of sobriety. (AFP)
Updated 15 January 2020
US singer Demi Lovato to perform at the Grammy’s

DUBAI: US singer Demi Lovato announced she will take to the 2020 Grammy’s stage on Jan. 26 for her first performance since her July 2018 drug overdose.

On Dec. 5, the 27-year-old star teased fans with a picture of a black box on her Instagram account, which was captioned: “The next time you hear from me, I’ll be singing.

Lovato was always open about her addiction. In her YouTube documentary released in 2017 called “Demi Lovato, Simply Complicated,” she openly discussed her cocaine use and battles with alcohol.

In 2018, Lovato indicated in her song “Sober” that she relapsed after six years of sobriety.

The singer-actress, who entered rehab in 2010, also struggled with an eating disorder, self-mutilation and other issues.

US rapper Akon becomes owner of his Senegalese city namesake

Akon is best known for his rhythm and blues hits such as “Locked Up” and “Smack That.” (AFP)
The rapper named the city "Akon City"

DUBAI: American singer and songwriter Akon has become the official owner of an African city named after him.

“Just finalized the agreement for Akon City in Senegal. Looking forward to hosting you there in the future,” the star wrote to his 6.6 million Instagram followers.

Last week, government officials announced that the 46-year-old artist had pledged to invest in tourism in his native Senegal.

Best known for his rhythm and blues hits such as “Locked Up” and “Smack That,” the singer signed a deal with the west African nation’s state-owned tourism company SAPCO.

Alioune Ndiaye, SAPCO’s secretary-general, told AFP that the deal was a memorandum of understanding, so the size of the future investment was still unclear.

However, the tourism official pointed out that Akon planned to build a complex in the seaside village of Mbodiene, which is around 120 km south of the capital Dakar.

The rapper, whose real name is Aliaune Badara Thiam, spent his early childhood in Senegal but moved to the US at the age of seven, where he later rose to superstardom.

