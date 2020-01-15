US singer Demi Lovato to perform at the Grammy’s

DUBAI: US singer Demi Lovato announced she will take to the 2020 Grammy’s stage on Jan. 26 for her first performance since her July 2018 drug overdose.

On Dec. 5, the 27-year-old star teased fans with a picture of a black box on her Instagram account, which was captioned: “The next time you hear from me, I’ll be singing.

And she was right. Lovato’s recent post read: “I told you the next time you’d hear from me I’d be singing,” the star wrote on Instagram.”

Lovato was always open about her addiction. In her YouTube documentary released in 2017 called “Demi Lovato, Simply Complicated,” she openly discussed her cocaine use and battles with alcohol.

In 2018, Lovato indicated in her song “Sober” that she relapsed after six years of sobriety.

The singer-actress, who entered rehab in 2010, also struggled with an eating disorder, self-mutilation and other issues.