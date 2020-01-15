You are here

Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor dons Lebanese label

Shraddha Kapoor is no stranger to Acra’s gowns. (AFP)
15 January 2020
Arab News

  • Paired with black wide-legged velvet pants, Kapoor wore a floral top with bow-shaped straps
DUBAI: Indian singer and actress Shraddha Kapoor took to social media platform Instagram to share pictures of herself wearing a two-piece outfit by the Lebanese designer Reem Acra.

Acra — whose creations have been worn by numerous global personalities, including US First Lady Melania Trump — shared an Instagram story of Kapoor wearing her designs, which were part of the design house’s “Fall 2019” collection.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Supernova Starshine

A post shared by INAYAT ~ (@shraddhakapoor) on

Paired with black wide-legged velvet pants, Kapoor wore a floral top with bow-shaped straps.

Kapoor is no stranger to Acra’s gowns. In 2018, the 32-year-old wore a midnight blue, star-and-moon covered gown on the green carpet to the opening ceremony of the International Indian Film Academy awards. 

At a party celebrating the success of her film “Stree,” Kapoor also wore an elegant, asymmetrical red dress by Acra.

US rapper Akon becomes owner of his Senegalese city namesake

Akon is best known for his rhythm and blues hits such as "Locked Up" and "Smack That." (AFP)
DUBAI: American singer and songwriter Akon has become the official owner of an African city named after him.

“Just finalized the agreement for Akon City in Senegal. Looking forward to hosting you there in the future,” the star wrote to his 6.6 million Instagram followers.

Last week, government officials announced that the 46-year-old artist had pledged to invest in tourism in his native Senegal.

Best known for his rhythm and blues hits such as “Locked Up” and “Smack That,” the singer signed a deal with the west African nation’s state-owned tourism company SAPCO.

Alioune Ndiaye, SAPCO’s secretary-general, told AFP that the deal was a memorandum of understanding, so the size of the future investment was still unclear.

However, the tourism official pointed out that Akon planned to build a complex in the seaside village of Mbodiene, which is around 120 km south of the capital Dakar.

The rapper, whose real name is Aliaune Badara Thiam, spent his early childhood in Senegal but moved to the US at the age of seven, where he later rose to superstardom.

