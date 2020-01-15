Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor dons Lebanese label

DUBAI: Indian singer and actress Shraddha Kapoor took to social media platform Instagram to share pictures of herself wearing a two-piece outfit by the Lebanese designer Reem Acra.

Acra — whose creations have been worn by numerous global personalities, including US First Lady Melania Trump — shared an Instagram story of Kapoor wearing her designs, which were part of the design house’s “Fall 2019” collection.

Paired with black wide-legged velvet pants, Kapoor wore a floral top with bow-shaped straps.

Kapoor is no stranger to Acra’s gowns. In 2018, the 32-year-old wore a midnight blue, star-and-moon covered gown on the green carpet to the opening ceremony of the International Indian Film Academy awards.

At a party celebrating the success of her film “Stree,” Kapoor also wore an elegant, asymmetrical red dress by Acra.