US rapper Akon becomes owner of his Senegalese city namesake

Akon is best known for his rhythm and blues hits such as “Locked Up” and “Smack That.” (AFP)
  • The rapper named the city “Akon City”
  • Last week, government officials announced that Akon had pledged to invest in tourism in his native Senegal
DUBAI: American singer and songwriter Akon has become the official owner of an African city named after him.

“Just finalized the agreement for Akon City in Senegal. Looking forward to hosting you there in the future,” the star wrote to his 6.6 million Instagram followers.

Last week, government officials announced that the 46-year-old artist had pledged to invest in tourism in his native Senegal.

Best known for his rhythm and blues hits such as “Locked Up” and “Smack That,” the singer signed a deal with the west African nation’s state-owned tourism company SAPCO.

Alioune Ndiaye, SAPCO’s secretary-general, told AFP that the deal was a memorandum of understanding, so the size of the future investment was still unclear.

However, the tourism official pointed out that Akon planned to build a complex in the seaside village of Mbodiene, which is around 120 km south of the capital Dakar.

The rapper, whose real name is Aliaune Badara Thiam, spent his early childhood in Senegal but moved to the US at the age of seven, where he later rose to superstardom.

Topics: akon Akon City Senegal

Celine Dion cancels Lebanon concert

The 51-year-old recently released her new album “Courage,” her 12th in English. (AFP)
Updated 14 min 52 sec ago
Celine Dion cancels Lebanon concert

  • Celine Dion was set to perform in Lebanon as part of her ‘Courage World Tour’
DUBAI: Five-time Grammy award-winning singer Celine Dion has cancelled her Lebanon concert, the Byblos International Festival confirmed.

“Due to the current situation in Lebanon, Byblos International Festival and Celine Dion Management have both agreed with deep regret to cancel Celine Dion appearance at Beirut Waterfront on July 31st 2020,” the festival account tweeted.

Dion was set to perform in Lebanon as part of her “Courage World Tour.” The 51-year-old recently released her new album “Courage,” her 12th in English.

On the album cover, the star is wearing a dazzling gown by Kuwaiti designer Youssef Al-Jasmi.

Dion performed in a similar outfit by the designer — a copper-toned, form-fitting number with a skirt that curves away to only cover one leg.

Topics: Celine Dion Lebanon Byblos International Festival

