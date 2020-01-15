You are here

  • Home
  • France ex-presidential hopeful Royal probed over expenses

France ex-presidential hopeful Royal probed over expenses

Segolene Royal has, in recent weeks, issued a flurry of tweets and statements bashing the government and Emmanuel Macron. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pxud8

Updated 15 January 2020
AFP

France ex-presidential hopeful Royal probed over expenses

  • Royal unsuccessfully stood as the Socialist candidate against Nicolas Sarkozy for the presidency in 2007
  • The 66-year-old former environment minister, a key figure in left-wing politics, has denied the allegations
Updated 15 January 2020
AFP

PARIS: French prosecutors said Wednesday they have opened an investigation into allegations that former French presidential candidate Segolene Royal used expenses meant for her ambassadorial job to promote her side interests.
Royal, who unsuccessfully stood as the Socialist candidate against Nicolas Sarkozy for the presidency in 2007, has since 2017 worked as an ambassador for the polar regions with responsibility for negotiating international agreements.
She has an annual expenses budget of €100,000 for her mission, as well as three staff members who are paid for by the foreign ministry.
The national prosecutors’ office for financial crimes confirmed to AFP that Royal was under investigation.
The 66-year-old former environment minister, a key figure in left-wing politics, has denied the allegations which she has slammed as “insinuations” and “defamatory.”
“Nothing new,” she wrote on Twitter after the investigation was announced, saying she would make a further statement later.
France Info radio said Royal was suspected of using her staff to accompany her on missions unrelated to her official role, such as promoting her book and working for her foundation.
Even before the news of the investigation broke, Royal’s future was in question after the government warned she faced dismissal for repeatedly criticizing President Emmanuel Macron’s policies, including his controversial pension reforms.
“Madam Ambassador, we are considering terminating your position in view of your recent public statements,” read the letter jointly signed by the general secretaries of the foreign and environment ministries that Royal posted on her Facebook page.
Royal said herself that she considered herself to have been dismissed. A source close to the government told AFP that she would likely be fired after a cabinet meeting on January 24.
Her appointment by Macron as ambassador to the Arctic and Antarctic in 2017 was seen as something of a consolation prize for Royal, who missed out on several more senior postings.
In recent weeks her position had appeared to be in jeopardy after a flurry of tweets and statements bashing the government and Macron.
Reacting to Macron’s announcement in December amid crippling strikes that he would foreswear his own presidential pension, Royal tweeted acidly that “the real question” was whether the former investment banker would return to “the globalized business world with its huge golden handshakes” after he left office.
Last month, two MPs had demanded she be summoned by parliament to give an account of her work on the polar regions.

Topics: Segolene Royal Emmanuel Macron France

Related

Business & Economy
French jobless squeezed as Macron cuts benefits
World
Macron takes aim at Islamic ‘separatism’ in France

Albania expels two Iranian diplomats

Updated 49 min 41 sec ago
AFP

Albania expels two Iranian diplomats

  • Tirana had already kicked out Iran’s ambassador and another diplomat in 2018 after accusing them of threatening national security
  • In 2013, Albania agreed to take in some 3,000 members of the exiled Iranian opposition group the People’s Mujahedeen of Iran (MEK)
Updated 49 min 41 sec ago
AFP

TIRANA: Albania has ordered the expulsion of two Iranian diplomats for “activities that go against their status,” the Foreign Ministry said Wednesday, in the latest breakdown of ties between the two countries.
Tirana had already kicked out Iran’s ambassador and another diplomat in 2018 after accusing them of threatening national security.
The foreign ministry did not specify the reason for the latest expulsions, which come after the chief of Iran’s Quds force, Qasem Soleimani, was killed by an American drone strike earlier this month, ratcheting up tensions around the globe.
“The two diplomatic representatives of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Albania, Mohammad Ali Arz Peimanemati and Seyed Ahmad Hosseini Alast, are declared persona non grata and Albanian authorities have asked them to leave Albania immediately,” the statement said.
The move comes several months after authorities announced in October 2019 that they had thwarted an attack planned by a “terrorist cell” run by Quds.
At the time, Albanian authorities said the cell was planning to attack opponents of the Tehran regime who are based in the Balkan country.
In 2013, Albania agreed to take in some 3,000 members of the exiled Iranian opposition group the People’s Mujahedeen of Iran (MEK) at the request of Washington and the United Nations.
They currently live in a compound in the northwest of the country.

Topics: Albania Iran People’s Mujahedeen of Iran (MEK)

Related

World
Albanian police say they foiled Iranian ‘terrorist’ plot
photos
World
Suspects in plot to bomb Iranian opposition rally in France to be sent to Belgium

Latest updates

B20 boost for women in business
Dubai’s Burj Khalifa lights up with message of support for Australia amid bushfire crisis
Abu Dhabi Crwon Prince and Canadian PM emphasize diplomatic solutions in dealing with the region's issues
JPMorgan sees scope for Saudi Aramco stock gains
Rare video shows 5 mountain lions together in California

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.