You are here

  • Home
  • Morocco begins talks to curb trade deficit with Turkey

Morocco begins talks to curb trade deficit with Turkey

Morocco’s overall trade deficit widened by 2.3% to 191.8 billion dirhams ($20 billion) in the first 11 months of 2019 compared with the same period in 2018. (File: Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5ps4g

Updated 15 January 2020
Reuters

Morocco begins talks to curb trade deficit with Turkey

  • Turkey had agreed in talks on Wednesday to review their free trade deal
  • The two parties hope to agree on amendments to the trade accord by Jan. 30
Updated 15 January 2020
Reuters

RABAT: Morocco said it and Turkey had agreed in talks on Wednesday to review their free trade deal as Rabat struggles to curb its roughly $2 billion annual trade deficit with Ankara, the North African country’s trade minister said.
“We agreed to rebalance our trade through encouraging more Turkish investment in Morocco’s industrial sector and promoting more Moroccan exports to Turkey,” Moulay Hafid Elalamy said after talks in Rabat with Turkish counterpart Ruhsar Pekcan.
The two parties hope to agree on amendments to the trade accord by Jan. 30 “to avert losses in the Moroccan job market”, he said. “We are convinced that we can reach a more balanced and more significant deal.”
Elalamy did not elaborate. Pekcan declined to comment.
The Moroccan minister told parliament earlier this week that the free trade accord should be scrapped if no deal to amend it is reached. Elalamy said some of Morocco’s other 55 free trade deals would also be re-examined.
Members of parliament have complained to Elalamy about what they describe as “unfair competition practices” by some Turkish food and ready-to-wear retailers whose products are sold in Morocco under the free trade deal.
Omar Moro, head of Morocco’s chambers of commerce group, has said the deal is detrimental to Morocco’s textile industry.
Morocco’s overall trade deficit widened by 2.3% to 191.8 billion dirhams ($20 billion) in the first 11 months of 2019 compared with the same period in 2018, official figures show.

Topics: Morocco Turkey trade

Related

Media
Turkey issues detailed ruling on Wikipedia rights violation

B20 boost for women in business

Updated 41 min 41 sec ago
Arab News

B20 boost for women in business

  • The summit, whose slogan is “Transforming for Inclusive Growth,” begins on Thursday
Updated 41 min 41 sec ago
Arab News

One of Saudi Arabia’s top business leaders hopes a summit connected to the G20 will help support women in leadership roles throughout the Kingdom.

Saudi Arabia is this week hosting the business group (B20) connected to the G20 summit which takes place in November. Sami bin Abdullah Al-Obaidi, chairman of the Council of Saudi Chambers, said that a working council specializing in women in business would help to support the Vision 2030 goals of increasing the economic participation of women. The summit, whose slogan is “Transforming for Inclusive Growth,” begins on Thursday.

The Kingdom assumed the G20 presidency at the start of last month.

Topics: G20 B20 Saudi business economy 2030 2030 Economy G20 Riyadh

Related

Saudi Arabia
G20 policymakers meet in Saudi Arabia for world economy talks
Saudi Arabia
G20 event on infrastructure investment concludes in Riyadh

Latest updates

Egypt, Ethiopia, Sudan to finalize Blue Nile dam agreement this month
What We Are Reading Today: Markets, State, and People by Diane Coyle
Bangladesh school’s self-help scheme stops children dropping out
Ministry of Culture launches ‘Year of Arabic Calligraphy’ initiative
Winter at Tantora festival: First desert polo tournament kicks off

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.