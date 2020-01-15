Morocco begins talks to curb trade deficit with Turkey

B20 boost for women in business

One of Saudi Arabia’s top business leaders hopes a summit connected to the G20 will help support women in leadership roles throughout the Kingdom.

Saudi Arabia is this week hosting the business group (B20) connected to the G20 summit which takes place in November. Sami bin Abdullah Al-Obaidi, chairman of the Council of Saudi Chambers, said that a working council specializing in women in business would help to support the Vision 2030 goals of increasing the economic participation of women. The summit, whose slogan is “Transforming for Inclusive Growth,” begins on Thursday.

The Kingdom assumed the G20 presidency at the start of last month.