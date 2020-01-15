You are here

Egypt issues new mining law regulations

An old abandoned mine is pictured in the eastern desert near the southern province of Luxor, Egypt May 20, 2016. (Reuters)
Updated 28 sec ago
Reuters

  • The cabinet released a summary of the executive regulations to the mining law after its weekly meeting
  • Mining companies have long complained that Egypt’s system of mandatory joint ventures
CAIRO: Egypt issued new regulations that appear to eliminate the need for mining companies to form joint ventures with the Egyptian government and to limit state royalties to a maximum 20%, measures long advocated by the private sector.
The cabinet released a summary of the executive regulations to the mining law after its weekly meeting on Wednesday. The law itself was issued in August.
Mining companies have long complained that Egypt’s system of mandatory joint ventures, stiff royalties and profit sharing agreements have made it unprofitable to explore for and exploit minerals.
Egypt is hoping a change in rules might lead to a bonanza in gold production. Neighbouring Sudan produced an estimated 93 tons of gold in 2018, which according to the US Geological Survey made it Africa’s third biggest producer.
The cabinet statement indicated that although the Egyptian Mineral Resources Authority had the right to form joint ventures with a minimum state ownership of 25%, private mining companies would not necessarily have to do this if their mining agreements were ratified by law.
The statement also said mining companies would have to pay a rental value for their mines and quarries as well as royalties at a separate rate determined for each type of ore extracted.
“The royalty will not be less than 5% or exceed 20% of ore produced each year by the licensee,” the cabinet statement said.
Private mining executives said they were waiting for a copy of the actual regulations, but if the requirement for joint ventures had indeed been eliminated Egypt could well see huge interest by exploration companies.
“That is the highlight of the new regulations, something we have been chasing for a decade,” one executive said, asking not to be named.

Morocco begins talks to curb trade deficit with Turkey

Updated 15 January 2020
Reuters

Morocco begins talks to curb trade deficit with Turkey

  • Turkey had agreed in talks on Wednesday to review their free trade deal
  • The two parties hope to agree on amendments to the trade accord by Jan. 30
Updated 15 January 2020
Reuters

RABAT: Morocco said it and Turkey had agreed in talks on Wednesday to review their free trade deal as Rabat struggles to curb its roughly $2 billion annual trade deficit with Ankara, the North African country’s trade minister said.
“We agreed to rebalance our trade through encouraging more Turkish investment in Morocco’s industrial sector and promoting more Moroccan exports to Turkey,” Moulay Hafid Elalamy said after talks in Rabat with Turkish counterpart Ruhsar Pekcan.
The two parties hope to agree on amendments to the trade accord by Jan. 30 “to avert losses in the Moroccan job market”, he said. “We are convinced that we can reach a more balanced and more significant deal.”
Elalamy did not elaborate. Pekcan declined to comment.
The Moroccan minister told parliament earlier this week that the free trade accord should be scrapped if no deal to amend it is reached. Elalamy said some of Morocco’s other 55 free trade deals would also be re-examined.
Members of parliament have complained to Elalamy about what they describe as “unfair competition practices” by some Turkish food and ready-to-wear retailers whose products are sold in Morocco under the free trade deal.
Omar Moro, head of Morocco’s chambers of commerce group, has said the deal is detrimental to Morocco’s textile industry.
Morocco’s overall trade deficit widened by 2.3% to 191.8 billion dirhams ($20 billion) in the first 11 months of 2019 compared with the same period in 2018, official figures show.

