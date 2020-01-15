Albania expels two Iranian diplomats

TIRANA: Albania has ordered the expulsion of two Iranian diplomats for “activities that go against their status,” the Foreign Ministry said Wednesday, in the latest breakdown of ties between the two countries.
Tirana had already kicked out Iran’s ambassador and another diplomat in 2018 after accusing them of threatening national security.
The foreign ministry did not specify the reason for the latest expulsions, which come after the chief of Iran’s Quds force, Qasem Soleimani, was killed by an American drone strike earlier this month, ratcheting up tensions around the globe.
“The two diplomatic representatives of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Albania, Mohammad Ali Arz Peimanemati and Seyed Ahmad Hosseini Alast, are declared persona non grata and Albanian authorities have asked them to leave Albania immediately,” the statement said.
The move comes several months after authorities announced in October 2019 that they had thwarted an attack planned by a “terrorist cell” run by Quds.
At the time, Albanian authorities said the cell was planning to attack opponents of the Tehran regime who are based in the Balkan country.
In 2013, Albania agreed to take in some 3,000 members of the exiled Iranian opposition group the People’s Mujahedeen of Iran (MEK) at the request of Washington and the United Nations.
They currently live in a compound in the northwest of the country.
