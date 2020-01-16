You are here

  • Home
  • Four held in raid on Turkish news office in Cairo

Four held in raid on Turkish news office in Cairo

Anadolu is Turkey's state-run news agency
Short Url

https://arab.news/v6v8k

Updated 57 sec ago
Arab News

Four held in raid on Turkish news office in Cairo

  • At least one of those detained is thought to be a Turkish national
Updated 57 sec ago
Arab News

CAIRO: Four people have been arrested in a raid by Egyptian security forces on the Cairo offices of the Turkish state-run Anadolu news agency.

At least one of those detained is thought to be a Turkish national. Egypt’s charge d’affaires in Ankara was summoned to the Foreign Ministry, who demanded an explanation. Turkey has no diplomatic representation in Cairo.

The ministry called for those arrested to be released immediately. “The raid … is an act of harassment and intimidation against the Turkish press, and we strongly condemn it,” the ministry said.

The raid on Tuesday night has further ratcheted up tensions between Turkey and Egypt, with the two countries backing opposite sides in the conflict in Libya, and alarm in Cairo over a new maritime border treaty between Ankara and the UN-backed Libyan government in Tripoi.

The agreement threatens plans by Egypt and Israel to export gas to Europe, and Egypt has described it as “illegal and not binding.”

Egypt’s Ministry of Defense published video footage this week of military exercises viewed by analysts as a show of strength, and a warning to Ankara not to intervene militarily in Libya.

“Turkey has made progress in recent weeks in the eastern Mediterranean and in Libya, toward peace and stability,” Turkey’s presidential spokesman said on Wednesday.

The spokesman said Egypt was “unable to play a constructive role in achieving regional peace,” and “clearly feels insecure enough to target the media.”

Topics: Turkey Egypt

Related

Middle-East
Turkey jailing more journalists than any other country: Report
Media
Journalists in Turkey convicted of terrorism

MBC group partners with Disney, Fox and Spotify for exclusive content on streaming platform ‘Shahid’

Updated 15 January 2020
RUA'A ALAMERI

MBC group partners with Disney, Fox and Spotify for exclusive content on streaming platform ‘Shahid’

  • Shahid will feature 3,000 hours of content form entertainment companies Disney and Fox
  • VIP subscribers will have access to the “Premium” service of global music streaming platform Spotify
Updated 15 January 2020
RUA'A ALAMERI

DUBAI: The Middle East’s giant broadcasting group, MBC, has unveiled its latest upgrades to its streaming platform, Shahid on Wednesday as the group partners with Disney, Fox and Spotify for exclusive content.

Shahid will feature 3,000 hours of content form entertainment companies Disney and Fox, while Shahid VIP subscribers will have access to the “Premium” service of global music streaming platform Spotify.

Shahid, which was the Arab world’s first video on demand platform launched in 2010, will also offer original content that will feature regional productions, and exclusives movies and television programs, it was revealed during an exclusive event at the Dubai Opera.

“Secondly, we’re immensely proud to provide the region with an advanced digital platform that is on par with the best in the world. Shahid is a global brand that is worth watching,” MBC Group Chairman Waleed Al-Ibrahim said in his opening speech.

“As we look ahead, we strive to take control of our own narratives, showcasing our stories to the rest of the world through the very best in original films, series, and other media content, produced and marketed via MBC Studios,” he added.

Managing Director of Digital and VOD at MBC Group, Johannes Larcher, said that the platform outperforms all regional players in the digital entertainment sector today.

To coincide with the announcement of the latest partnerships and upgrades to the platform, MBC is giving users a discount of up to 70 percent off the Shahid VIP subscription. The offer will end on February 29, 2020.

MBC Group General Manager Ali Al-Hedeithy, newly appointed CEO, Marc Antoine d’Halluin, and other VIPs and celebrities from the world of entertainment and Arab media were present at the event.

Shahid’s new slogan “It’s Our Time” was also illuminated on the UAE’s iconic Burj Khalifa tower to mark the announcements.

Speaking on Saudi Arabia’s recent developments, Al-Ibrahim said that the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s reforms were an inspiration for the new changes in MBC.

“The social and economic reforms currently being witnessed by my home country…is something we have always dreamed of. It gives me great pride to witness this dream being finally realized. Today, it is almost apt that we face a new start for our Group, albeit with a difference in objectives,” he said.

“As we look ahead, we strive to take control of our own narratives, showcasing our stories to the rest of the world through the very best in original films, series, and other media content, produced and marketed via MBC Studios,” he added.

Topics: media Dubai MBC Group disney Spotify Fox

Related

Business & Economy
In streaming wars, Disney reaches beyond kids and families
Lifestyle
Spotify unveils Saudi Arabia’s favorite songs of 2019
Special
Media
OSN network revamps streaming platform WAVO for Mideast content
Media
Online streaming giants battle for Asian audiences

Latest updates

Four held in raid on Turkish news office in Cairo
Turkey’s main opposition urges govt neutrality in Libya
Turkey and Russia discuss secure zone in Syria’s Idlib
Egypt, Ethiopia, Sudan to finalize Blue Nile dam agreement this month
What We Are Reading Today: Markets, State, and People by Diane Coyle

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.