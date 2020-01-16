DiplomaticQuarter: Saudi minister receives outgoing British envoy to Riyadh

RIYADH: The UK ambassador to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday called on Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir to bid him farewell at the end of the envoy’s tenure.

Simon Collis “will finish in his role as British ambassador at the end of the month, following five years in the Kingdom,” the UK Embassy in Riyadh told Arab News on Wednesday.

As well as discussing regional issues, Collis delivered a message of thanks and best wishes to Al-Jubeir.

“He expressed the honor he felt at having served as the British ambassador, particularly at such an important time for Saudi Arabia, and reiterated the UK’s commitment to the strategic partnership within the framework of Saudi Vision 2030,” said the embassy.

In November, Collis said: “The UK is a strategic partner with Saudi Arabia on the delivery of Vision 2030, an ambitious program that aims to build a vibrant society and a thriving economy.”

During their meeting, Al-Jubeir lauded the ambassador’s efforts in enhancing relations and cooperation between the two countries. They reviewed bilateral ties, and discussed ways to further develop them in various fields.