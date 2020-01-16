You are here

DiplomaticQuarter: Saudi minister receives outgoing British envoy to Riyadh

Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir meets Simon Collis, the UK ambassador to Saudi Arabia, in Riyadh on Tuesday. (SPA)
RIYADH: The UK ambassador to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday called on Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir to bid him farewell at the end of the envoy’s tenure.

Simon Collis “will finish in his role as British ambassador at the end of the month, following five years in the Kingdom,” the UK Embassy in Riyadh told Arab News on Wednesday.

As well as discussing regional issues, Collis delivered a message of thanks and best wishes to Al-Jubeir.

“He expressed the honor he felt at having served as the British ambassador, particularly at such an important time for Saudi Arabia, and reiterated the UK’s commitment to the strategic partnership within the framework of Saudi Vision 2030,” said the embassy.

In November, Collis said: “The UK is a strategic partner with Saudi Arabia on the delivery of Vision 2030, an ambitious program that aims to build a vibrant society and a thriving economy.”

During their meeting, Al-Jubeir lauded the ambassador’s efforts in enhancing relations and cooperation between the two countries. They reviewed bilateral ties, and discussed ways to further develop them in various fields.

Princess Haifa bint Mohammed Al-Saud was on Tuesday appointed as a member of the board of directors of the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) as a representative of the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTH).

The appointment was made during Tuesday’s Cabinet session, and by a royal decree from King Salman stating promotions and restructuring of several government entities.

As part of the reshuffle, three more women were appointed to leading positions, including Haifa Al-Mogrin and Nada Alismail.

Princess Haifa attained her bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of New Haven, US, in 2008. 

She attained her master’s in business administration and management from the London Business School in 2017.

She started her career at HSBC Holdings as an analyst, progressing to senior associate of equity sales before leaving in 2012 to join the Ministry of Higher Education as a senior consultant. 

She was also managing director of the General Sports Authority between 2017 and 2019, with a focus on developing the sports economy. She became secretary-general of Formula E Holdings in July 2018, a position she still holds.

Princess Haifa has been vice president of strategy at the SCTH since March 2019. She is also vice chairwoman of the Saudi Fencing Federation, and chairwoman of the women’s committee at the Arab Fencing Federation.

