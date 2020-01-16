You are here

  Guinea opposition suspends anti-government protests

Guinea opposition suspends anti-government protests

Guinean police patrol in Conakry on January 14, 2020, on the second day of open-ended protests against the president’s suspected bid to prolong his rule. (AFP)
Updated 16 January 2020
AFP

  • The National Front for the Defense of the Constitution (FNDC) raised the stakes last week and called for “huge” and “open-ended” demonstrations
  • The unrest was sparked by concerns that Conde intends to use a planned constitutional reform to seek a third term in office
CONAKRY: Guinea’s opposition has announced the suspension of protests against President Alpha Conde’s suspected bid to prolong his rule, after days of demonstrations that left at least three people dead.

The National Front for the Defense of the Constitution (FNDC), an alliance of opposition groups, raised the stakes last week and called for “huge” and “open-ended” demonstrations.

The unrest was sparked by concerns that Conde intends to use a planned constitutional reform to seek a third term in office.

But the FNDC said it was “suspending the protests from January 15,” according to a statement released on Wednesday.

The suspension was called to allow for the “calm burial of our victims and for Guineans to restock” basic goods.

Conde, 81, has neither confirmed nor denied the claim that he put forward a draft constitution last month with the intention of keeping himself in office for a third term.

The current constitution in the former French colony stipulates a maximum two presidential terms.

The campaign period for legislative elections scheduled for February 16 will begin on Thursday at midnight, according to a presidential decree read by state media Wednesday.

The opposition has announced that it will boycott the ballot and prevent it being held.

The West African country has been wracked by demonstrations since mid-October and more than 20 people have been killed since the start of protests, which have drawn hundreds of thousands of people, while scores have been arrested.

Since Monday, three have been killed, including one in Conakry and two in the northern city of Labe, according to the victims’ families, security and medical officials.

Topics: Guinea

Updated 16 January 2020
Reuters

MELBOURNE: Australia’s peak tourism body estimated the country’s bushfire crisis has so far cost the industry almost A$1 billion ($690 million) and called for urgent help from the government to lure back visitors.

Industry bosses were due to meet with Tourism Minister Simon Birmingham later on Thursday as storms and heavy rain brought some respite from months of fierce bushfires across Australia’s east coast.

The fires, which have killed 29 people and razed bushland across an area the size of Bulgaria, have hit several coastal towns at the height of the profitable summer season.

“People have basically stopped travel,” Simon Westaway, executive director of Australian Tourism Industry Council (ATIC), told Reuters. “And that’s absolutely understandable: human nature kicks in.”

Even though recent cooler conditions have led some tourist destinations to reopen after they were evacuated because of the fires, people remain wary of visiting.
Images of burnt-out towns, people huddled on beaches to escape huge flames, dead wildlife and thick smoke hanging over major cities have been beamed around the world.

The qualifying rounds of Australian Open in Melbourne this week, the first tennis Grand Slam of the year, have been blighted by complaints from players about the pollution.

“The imagery of the fires in the global marketplace is very bad for our country,” Westaway said. “We are worried about the contagion that that may have.”

Tourism accounts for more than 3 percent of Australia’s A$1.95 trillion economy, with 9 million foreigners visiting the country annually and domestic tourism growing.
Accommodation booking cancelations in non-fire zones have reached upwards of 60 percent, while in fire-affected areas there were no tourists at all, Westaway said. Many destinations rely heavily on domestic tourism, as well as international visitors.

This week’s wet weather brought some temporary respite for fire-hit areas, but also came with the warning of potential flash floods and lightning that could ignite new fires.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison earlier this week welcomed a US move to downgrade a travel warning and has stressed that Australia is open for business.

