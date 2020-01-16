You are here

Baby Talk: Conditions to be aware of in newborns

If your child’s abdomen feels swollen and hard, you should seek medical advice. (Shutterstock)
  • Here are three physical conditions that are especially common in the weeks following birth. If you notice any of the following in your baby, contact your doctor or health center straight away
Abdominal Distension

Most babies’ tummies are normally rounded, especially after a large feed. Between feeds, however, they should feel quite soft and not stick out. If your child’s abdomen feels swollen and hard, or if they have not had a bowel movement for more than one or two days, you should seek medical advice. Most likely the problem is due to wind or constipation, but don’t take chances and seek the advice.

Birth Injuries

Labor is can be a strenuous time for both mum and baby, and it is possible for babies to be injured during birth, especially when babies are very large. While newborns recover quickly from some of these injuries, others may last for some time. Quite often the injury is a collar bone, which will heal quickly if the arm on that side is kept relatively still.  Don’t worry if a small lump forms over the site of the fracture. This is just part of the body’s healing process and is a sign that things are normal.




Labor is can be a strenuous time for both mum and baby, and it is possible for babies to be injured during birth, especially when babies are very large. (Shutterstock)

 Muscle weakness in a newborn baby is a common birth injury, caused during labor. However, muscles, usually weakened on one side of the face or one shoulder or arm, generally return to normal after a few weeks.  During this time it might be wise to ask advice on how to hold your baby to promote healing or at least prevent aggravation.

Blue Baby Syndrome

Babies sometimes have mildly blue hands and feet, but this may not be a cause for concern. Their hands and feet might turn slightly blue due to the cold, but they should return to normal as soon as they are warm. Occasionally, the face, tongue, and lips may turn a little blue when the newborn is crying hard, but once he becomes calm, his color in these parts of the body should quickly return to normal. However, persistently blue skin coloring, especially with breathing difficulties and feeding difficulties, is a sign that the heart or lungs are not operating properly, and the baby is not getting enough oxygen in the blood. Immediate medical attention is essential.

Saudi chef Nour Al-Zaben trained at Paris’s Cordon Bleu culinary school. (Supplied)
DUBAI: In 2018, Saudi chef and food consultant Nour Al-Zaben single-handedly revived a tiny, obsolescent concept in Jeddah, now known as Urb Kitchen, which would go on to establish itself as one of the trendiest restaurants in the Kingdom.

The young chef earned her stripes as a professional cook shortly after graduating from the prestigious Cordon Bleu culinary school in Paris, refurbishing and overhauling a number of restaurants dotted throughout Saudi Arabia. By the time she completed her chef training, Al-Zaben was the brainchild behind the menus of hotspots like Riyadh’s Poké Six.

Al-Zaben first discovered her passion for cooking at the age of 14, during her time at a boarding school in Lebanon. Without culinary help from her family, the blossoming chef had to fend for herself in the kitchen. She would provide meals for herself and her younger siblings, aged nine and 11 at the time, occasionally dialing up her mother for recipes.

Despite having a natural knack for cooking, Al-Zaben never would have thought to pursue it as a career. (Supplied)

“I used to call either my mom, grandma or the nanny back home that used to cook for us to ask how I could make certain recipes that I missed or dishes that my brother was craving,” shared Al-Zaben with Arab News.

It wasn’t long before Al-Zaben’s classmates began to enjoy the lunches and dinners she cooked. “It kind of became a thing,” she explained. “I began cooking for people who didn’t have families in the boarding school.”

But despite having a natural knack for cooking, Al-Zaben “never in a million years” would have thought to pursue it as a career.

“It wasn’t a common career path for Arab girls at the time,” she explained. “It was kind of looked down on.”

After a lot of persuasion, she was able to convince her parents to enroll in culinary school. (Supplied)

It wasn’t until one of the chef’s friends decided to go to culinary school that Al-Zaben opened up to the idea of cooking as a career path.

“After I graduated, I realized that I didn’t want to spend the rest of my life working at a desk job,” she reflected. “After a lot of persuasion, I was able to convince my parents to allow me to enroll in culinary school.”

As for what’s next? Well, you can expect to see the chef on your small screen come February.

Though Al-Zaben couldn’t share too many details, she revealed that she is currently filming a travel and cooking show that aims to introduce the Saudi audience to different cultures and cuisines around the world, while simultaneously showing the world what the Kingdom has to offer.

Watch this space.

 

