More than just golf to the Saudi International

The Entertainment Zone at the Saudi International promises to serve-up the ultimate day out. (Supplied)
The Entertainment Zone at the Saudi International promises to serve-up the ultimate day out. (Supplied)
World number one Brooks Koepka returns to the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club. (Supplied)
World number one Brooks Koepka returns to the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club. (Supplied)
More than just golf to the Saudi International

  • World number one Brooks Koepka, last year’s tournament winner Dustin Johnson, and British Open champion Shane Lowry are just three of the big names teeing it up
  • Away from the fairways, the tournament becomes a must-visit for families and groups looking to have an unforgettable day out thanks to the Entertainment Zone
JEDDAH: Organizers of the second annual Saudi International golf tournament have unveiled plans for a thrilling, action-packed Entertainment Zone that promises to serve-up the ultimate day out for anyone looking to experience something new later this month.

The 2020 Saudi International powered by Softbank Investment Advisers will welcome the most famous golfers on the planet to the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club at King Abdullah Economic City this January 30th – February 2nd.

Household names including world number one Brooks Koepka, last year’s tournament winner Dustin Johnson, and British Open champion Shane Lowry are just three of the big name, Major-winning players taking to the course, guaranteeing four days of world-class golf for fans to enjoy.

But away from the fairway, and the tournament becomes a must-visit for families and groups looking to have an unforgettable day out thanks to its just announced experience-packed Entertainment Zone.

Spread over a huge outdoor area, the zone will allow visitors to try everything from gourmet burgers, shrimp and ice cream, to hyper-speed, mega-real VR races through the streets of Diriyah in a Formula E car, to relaxing with a coffee watching the golf play-out on the Saudi Aramco Big Screen – or jumping through an enormous inflatable assault course!

Saudi International Tournament Director Ben Freeman said: “The 2020 Saudi International is all about the ultimate day out; golf, entertainment and music. Whether friend groups, families or golf fans, people will be heading to King Abdullah Economic City to enjoy a not to miss experience. That’s what the Entertainment Zone will provide – and then some!

“Away from the on-course action – which, of course, all visitors can enjoy the thrill of live and up close – our Entertainment Zone will have food trucks serving delicious international cuisine, drinks and snacks; a gamers’ paradise in our PIF-powered E-Sports Arena; endless fun for children; and a Performance Zone dreamt up by Golf Saudi and the Saudi Golf Federation to show just how easy and fun it is to get out playing golf – a sport that’s in its infancy here in the Kingdom but growing considerably.

“With the Friday, Saturday and Sunday climaxing with live concerts from some of the biggest superstar artists on the planet, the entire weekend will be electric with a true festival vibe, and we can’t wait for people to experience it.”

The specially made Entertainment Zone will be split across five unique areas.

Its ‘Taste’ hub will be home to a mouth-watering food oasis, which will be packed with flavours from the home countries of many of the tournament’s players, all served from uber-cool food-trucks.

HD super pods in the Entertainment Zone’s darkened E-Sports Arena, powered by PIF, will give gamers the chance to pursue their passion – but this time set in some of Saudi’s most sensational locations. Featuring VR headsets, gamers will be able to race through the ancient streets of Ad Diriyah at the controls of a Formula E car, or experience the thrills and spills of hurtling through the desert as part of the hair-raising Dakar Rally. A special E-Golf challenge will allow have-a-go golfer-gamers to pit themselves against the likes of four-time Major winner Brooks Koepka online too.

The central feature of the Entertainment Zone will be its ultra-modern Performance Zone, presented by Golf Saudi and Saudi Golf Federation, where absolute beginners through regular golfers alike will be able to get hold of a golf club and try their hand on a selection of fun games and challenges, with prizes to be won. Presented by Golf Saudi, the zone’s ultra-real golf simulators will digitally transport those wanting a taster session onto the tee of many of the most famous golf courses in the world. It will also have course-condition putting and chipping areas, and mini golf.

If that whets the appetite for fun, then the ‘Bounce’ area will be a must visit – as it is entirely inflatable! The air-filled assault course will have obstacles, tunnels and slides guaranteeing hours of hilarious fun, for children and adults. If it all proves too much for the kids, then the Play & Party zone for three to nine-year-olds is a safe stop after.

Freeman added: “With the ultimate combination of have-a-go fun, hands-on learning and delicious foodie experiences – plus superstar live DJs and artists – time spent away from the golfing action at the Saudi International promises to be just as momentous as the action unfolding on the course.”

With two weeks to go until the competition begins, visitors are being advised to start planning their trip to what promises to be ‘The Ultimate Day Out’ at the Saudi International.

A total 132 players will descend on the stunning King Abdullah Economic City’s Royal Greens Golf & Country Club at the end of the month, competing for a share of the $3.5m prize fund on offer.

Defending champion Dustin Johnson, world number one Brooks Koepka, five-time Major winner Phil Mickelson and US Masters winner Patrick Reed are just four of the box office US names competing. British Open Champion Shane Lowry and Ryder Cup heroes Henrik Stenson and Sergio Garcia – who boast a further two Major titles between them – will lead the European contingent of household names battling it out.

Partner support as the tournament heads into its second year remains as strong as ever, with SoftBank Investment Advisers, Saudi Aramco, Public Investment Fund, Saudia, SAMBA, Rolex, Saddik & Mohamed Attar, GIB, STC, Saudi Cargo, UMA Premium, Invest Saudi, Xerox, Mix FM, Al Arabiya, Nespresso and Evian all powering the event.

Tickets are now on sale, priced at 50 SAR per day or 160 SAR for a full tournament pass (four days). Exclusive concert tickets will be available soon.

For more tournament information, visit www.saudiinternational.com

Gary Player commits to inaugural Golf Saudi Summit

Gary Player commits to inaugural Golf Saudi Summit

  • Icon of the game joins gathering of leading industry figureheads to discuss the development of Saudi’s vision for golf in the kingdom
  • Gary Player has nine Major victories, nine Senior Majors and 165 international tour victories to his name
KING ABDULLAH ECONOMIC CITY, Saudi Arabia: Nine-time Major Champion, Gary Player, will join a host of golf’s most influential figures at the Golf Saudi Summit, taking place in King Abdullah Economic City, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia from 2-4 February, 2020.

One of the most decorated golfers of all time and a prolific golf course architect who has designed many award-winning golf courses around the world, Player will share his views on how health and wellbeing are integral to long-term success and sustainability of the game. In addition to his nine Major victories on the regular tour, Gary Player has won nine Senior Majors and has 165 international tour victories to his name.

“Saudi Arabia’s ambition in golf presents a significant opportunity for the game and all its stakeholders and future exponents,” commented Mr. Player, who won his first Major title at the 1959 Open Championship. “I am excited to connect with many of the national stakeholders at the heart of Saudi Arabia’s transformation and to hear first-hand about Vision 2030 and, importantly, how they plan to capitalize on the socio-economic benefits the sport can provide for its youthful population.”

His Excellency Yasir O. Al-Rumayyan, Chairman of the Saudi Golf Federation and Golf Saudi, said: “We are privileged to have Gary Player joining us for the first ever Golf Saudi Summit. He has kept a keen interest in our progress and been a good friend in the early stages our development. We are looking forward to his insights and developing a strong working partnership.”

The inaugural event will allow delegates the chance to learn more about golf’s rapid growth within the Kingdom while evolving key business relations. Attendees will see first-hand how the nation has taken major strides in golf development through Golf Saudi’s commitment to creating a new ecosystem, which has focussed on Golf Saudi’s five key development pillars: Access and Infrastructure, Events, National Team and Academies, Mass Participation and Tourism.

Businesses will be given a unique opportunity to tap into this progress, as the Kingdom showcases numerous lucrative opportunities and its ability to drive real estate, corporate, tourism and business-to-business benefits. This is as well as offering visitors the opportunity to enjoy and experience the world’s best players going head-to-head, which it will do during the Saudi International powered by SoftBank Investment Advisers from January 30 – 2 February.

Showcasing Saudi Arabia’s ambition and its connectivity to the national Vision 2030 social-economic development program, the summit is the brainchild of His Excellency Yasir O. Al-Rumayyan and has been established to bring the leading business figures in global golf together to debate how Saudi can pioneer new benchmarks in mass participation, design and management.

At the heart of Golf Saudi’s strategy are innovation and best-practice, and therefore the utilization of new technologies is likely to be a hot topic for conversation, and one which could set the tone for the industry globally going forward. This pioneering spirit is a key requisite for the country’s cutting-edge strategy and will underpin the occasion.

Other headline names already confirmed are Player’s fellow Major winners, Greg Norman; award-winning golf course architects, Robert Trent Jones Jr. and David McLay Kidd; legendary swing coach, David Leadbetter; and Tim Shantz, CEO of Troon and one of the game’s most powerful figures. Saudi stakeholders attending will notably include: His Excellency Yasir O. Al-Rumayyan; Mike Reininger, CEO Qiddiya; John Pagano, CEO Red Sea Project; and Majed Al-Sorour CEO of Golf Saudi and the Saudi Golf Federation.

For further information on the Golf Saudi Summit and to register your interest in the event, please visit: www.golfsaudisummit.com.

