You are here

  • Home
  • Stephane Peterhansel sneaks Stage 11 win as Carlos Sainz takes lead into Dakar finale

Stephane Peterhansel sneaks Stage 11 win as Carlos Sainz takes lead into Dakar finale

Bahrain JCW X-Raid Team's Stephane Peterhansel and Paulo Fiuza during the Dakar Rally's Stage 11 in Saudi Arabia. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wendf

Updated 20 sec ago
AFP

Stephane Peterhansel sneaks Stage 11 win as Carlos Sainz takes lead into Dakar finale

  • Frenchman Peterhansel won his fourth stage of this year’s race
  • Friday’s final 374-kilometer stage is between Haradh and Qiddiyah
Updated 20 sec ago
AFP

HARADH, Saudi Arabia: Stephane Peterhansel snatched a dramatic 11th stage of the Dakar Rally on Thursday when he pipped Nasser Al-Attiyah to the line by just 10 seconds, as Carlos Sainz maintained the overall lead heading into the final day.
Frenchman Peterhansel won his fourth stage of this year’s race in his Mini ahead of Toyota’s Al-Attiyah in Haradh, and finished more than eight minutes ahead of teammate Sainz.
“We fought hard, we pushed all day long and we gained some time, but not enough. Now, if Carlos can bring it home, it’ll be great for the team,” said Peterhansel.
Spanish veteran Sainz, 57, is 10 minutes and 23 seconds ahead of Peterhansel, who is third in the overall standings going into Friday’s final 374-kilometer stage between Haradh and Qiddiyah, and the Spaniard is still on course for his third Dakar victory.
“Just one day to go. I’ll keep an eye on the gaps and stay focused for tomorrow,” said Sainz.
“We have a little work to do on the car but everything is working well.”

However “Mr. Dakar” Peterhansel, who has won the rally 13 times (seven in a car, six on a bike), is just six seconds behind Qatari defending champion Al-Attiyah, who sits second.
Two-time Formula One world champion Fernando Alonso finished eighth on the day to sit 13th overall, four hours and 43 minutes behind Sainz.
Two-time world rally champion Sainz, whose son Carlos Sainz Jr drives for McLaren in Formula One, previously won the Dakar in 2010 and 2018.
On the bikes, Pablo Quintanilla won the 11th stage by just nine seconds ahead of Red Bull’s Matthias Walkner, significantly closing the gap between him and overall leader Ricky Brabec, who finished the stage 11 minutes 48 seconds back in 10th.
“It could be a really great day for us so we have to keep our fingers crossed and keep a positive mindset,” said Brabec.
Chilean Quintanilla is however still nearly 14 minutes behind Brabec going into the final stage.
“I’m really happy with this stage. It is always a nice feeling to win a stage. It was really difficult and I gave it my 100 percent from the beginning,” said Quintanilla.
“I took back a lot of time from Ricky, but there is still a bit of difference between us. We still have a few kilometers to push tomorrow.”

 

Topics: sport Motorsport Dakar Dakar Rally Dakar Rally 2020 Dakar Rally Saudi Arabia Dakar Rally Saudi Arabia 2020 Dakar Saudi Arabia 2020 Saudi Arabia

Related

Corporate News
Kärcher brings mobile cleaning center to KSA for Dakar 2020
Sport
Carlos Sainz stretches Dakar Rally lead after navigating Stage 10 through Saudi Arabia’s Empty Quarter

More than just golf to the Saudi International

Updated 16 January 2020
Arab News

More than just golf to the Saudi International

  • World number one Brooks Koepka, last year’s tournament winner Dustin Johnson, and British Open champion Shane Lowry are just three of the big names teeing it up
  • Away from the fairways, the tournament becomes a must-visit for families and groups looking to have an unforgettable day out thanks to the Entertainment Zone
Updated 16 January 2020
Arab News

JEDDAH: Organizers of the second annual Saudi International golf tournament have unveiled plans for a thrilling, action-packed Entertainment Zone that promises to serve-up the ultimate day out for anyone looking to experience something new later this month.

The 2020 Saudi International powered by Softbank Investment Advisers will welcome the most famous golfers on the planet to the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club at King Abdullah Economic City this January 30th – February 2nd.

Household names including world number one Brooks Koepka, last year’s tournament winner Dustin Johnson, and British Open champion Shane Lowry are just three of the big name, Major-winning players taking to the course, guaranteeing four days of world-class golf for fans to enjoy.

But away from the fairway, and the tournament becomes a must-visit for families and groups looking to have an unforgettable day out thanks to its just announced experience-packed Entertainment Zone.

Spread over a huge outdoor area, the zone will allow visitors to try everything from gourmet burgers, shrimp and ice cream, to hyper-speed, mega-real VR races through the streets of Diriyah in a Formula E car, to relaxing with a coffee watching the golf play-out on the Saudi Aramco Big Screen – or jumping through an enormous inflatable assault course!

Saudi International Tournament Director Ben Freeman said: “The 2020 Saudi International is all about the ultimate day out; golf, entertainment and music. Whether friend groups, families or golf fans, people will be heading to King Abdullah Economic City to enjoy a not to miss experience. That’s what the Entertainment Zone will provide – and then some!

“Away from the on-course action – which, of course, all visitors can enjoy the thrill of live and up close – our Entertainment Zone will have food trucks serving delicious international cuisine, drinks and snacks; a gamers’ paradise in our PIF-powered E-Sports Arena; endless fun for children; and a Performance Zone dreamt up by Golf Saudi and the Saudi Golf Federation to show just how easy and fun it is to get out playing golf – a sport that’s in its infancy here in the Kingdom but growing considerably.

“With the Friday, Saturday and Sunday climaxing with live concerts from some of the biggest superstar artists on the planet, the entire weekend will be electric with a true festival vibe, and we can’t wait for people to experience it.”

The specially made Entertainment Zone will be split across five unique areas.

Its ‘Taste’ hub will be home to a mouth-watering food oasis, which will be packed with flavours from the home countries of many of the tournament’s players, all served from uber-cool food-trucks.

HD super pods in the Entertainment Zone’s darkened E-Sports Arena, powered by PIF, will give gamers the chance to pursue their passion – but this time set in some of Saudi’s most sensational locations. Featuring VR headsets, gamers will be able to race through the ancient streets of Ad Diriyah at the controls of a Formula E car, or experience the thrills and spills of hurtling through the desert as part of the hair-raising Dakar Rally. A special E-Golf challenge will allow have-a-go golfer-gamers to pit themselves against the likes of four-time Major winner Brooks Koepka online too.

The central feature of the Entertainment Zone will be its ultra-modern Performance Zone, presented by Golf Saudi and Saudi Golf Federation, where absolute beginners through regular golfers alike will be able to get hold of a golf club and try their hand on a selection of fun games and challenges, with prizes to be won. Presented by Golf Saudi, the zone’s ultra-real golf simulators will digitally transport those wanting a taster session onto the tee of many of the most famous golf courses in the world. It will also have course-condition putting and chipping areas, and mini golf.

If that whets the appetite for fun, then the ‘Bounce’ area will be a must visit – as it is entirely inflatable! The air-filled assault course will have obstacles, tunnels and slides guaranteeing hours of hilarious fun, for children and adults. If it all proves too much for the kids, then the Play & Party zone for three to nine-year-olds is a safe stop after.

Freeman added: “With the ultimate combination of have-a-go fun, hands-on learning and delicious foodie experiences – plus superstar live DJs and artists – time spent away from the golfing action at the Saudi International promises to be just as momentous as the action unfolding on the course.”

With two weeks to go until the competition begins, visitors are being advised to start planning their trip to what promises to be ‘The Ultimate Day Out’ at the Saudi International.

A total 132 players will descend on the stunning King Abdullah Economic City’s Royal Greens Golf & Country Club at the end of the month, competing for a share of the $3.5m prize fund on offer.

Defending champion Dustin Johnson, world number one Brooks Koepka, five-time Major winner Phil Mickelson and US Masters winner Patrick Reed are just four of the box office US names competing. British Open Champion Shane Lowry and Ryder Cup heroes Henrik Stenson and Sergio Garcia – who boast a further two Major titles between them – will lead the European contingent of household names battling it out.

Partner support as the tournament heads into its second year remains as strong as ever, with SoftBank Investment Advisers, Saudi Aramco, Public Investment Fund, Saudia, SAMBA, Rolex, Saddik & Mohamed Attar, GIB, STC, Saudi Cargo, UMA Premium, Invest Saudi, Xerox, Mix FM, Al Arabiya, Nespresso and Evian all powering the event.

Tickets are now on sale, priced at 50 SAR per day or 160 SAR for a full tournament pass (four days). Exclusive concert tickets will be available soon.

For more tournament information, visit www.saudiinternational.com

Topics: 2020 Saudi International Brooks Koepka Royal Greens Golf & Country Club

Related

Sport
Gary Player commits to inaugural Golf Saudi Summit
Sport
Swedish golfer Henrik Stenson eyes home advantage at upcoming Saudi International

Latest updates

Libya strongman Haftar in Athens for talks
Beirut shaken by “barbaric” protests crackdown
YouTube steers viewers to climate denial videos: nonprofit
Israeli, Palestinian youth fear conflict will never end: poll
Investment deals worth SR2.9bn signed for Saudi education sector

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.