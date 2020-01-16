Investment deals worth SR2.9bn signed for Saudi education sector

Prince Khalid bin Salman attends Egypt’s Berenice military base opening

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia's Deputy Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman headed the Kingdom’s delegation in the opening ceremony of Egypt’s Berenice military base located south of Red Sea, Saudi local press reported on Thursday.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi inaugurated the military base and was accompanied by Prince Khalid bin Salman, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed, Commander of the Royal Guard in Bahrain Nasser bin Hamad Al-Khalifa, Prime Minister of Bulgaria Boyko Borissov, and a number of ministers and senior leaders of the armed forces.

Prince Khalid bin Salman discussed the importance of the military base and Egypt’s developing military systems, saying it is a major axis to confront threats in the Red Sea and secure global navigation.