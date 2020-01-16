You are here

  • Home
  • YouTube steers viewers to climate denial videos: nonprofit

YouTube steers viewers to climate denial videos: nonprofit

New York-based Avaaz said it scrutinized results of Google-owned YouTube searches using the terms "global warming," "climate change," and "climate manipulation" to see what was offered by an "up next" feature and as suggestions. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mm878

Updated 7 sec ago
AFP

YouTube steers viewers to climate denial videos: nonprofit

  • Avaaz said it scrutinized results of YouTube searches using the terms “global warming,” “climate change,” and “climate manipulation” to see what was offered by an “up next” feature
  • 16 percent of the top 100 videos served up in relation to the term “global warming” contained misinformation, it said
Updated 7 sec ago
AFP

SAN FRANCISCO: YouTube has driven millions of viewers to climate denial videos, a US activist group said Thursday as it called for stopping “free promotion of misinformation” at the platform.
New York-based Avaaz said it scrutinized results of Google-owned YouTube searches using the terms “global warming,” “climate change,” and “climate manipulation” to see what was offered by an “up next” feature and as suggestions.
In response to the report, YouTube said it downplays “borderline” video content while spotlighting authoritative sources and displaying information boxes on searches related to climate change and other topics.
The video sharing platform has remained firm that while it removes content violating its policies against hate, violence and scams, it does not censor ideas expressed in accordance with its rules.
“Our recommendations systems are not designed to filter or demote videos or channels based on specific perspectives,” YouTube said in response to an AFP inquiry.
The company added that it has “significantly invested in reducing recommendations of borderline content and harmful misinformation, and raising up authoritative voices.”
According to Avaaz, 16 percent of the top 100 videos served up in relation to the term “global warming” contained misinformation, with the top 10 of those averaging more than a million views each.
The portion of potentially misleading videos climbed to 21 percent for YouTube searches on the term “climate manipulation” but fell to eight percent for searches using the term “climate change,” according to Avaaz.
“This is not about free speech, this is about the free advertising,” Avaaz senior campaigner Julie Deruy said in a release.
“YouTube is giving factually inaccurate videos that risk confusing people about one of the biggest crises of our time.”
An AFP search at YouTube using the term “global warming” yielded a results page topped by a box containing a Wikipedia summary of the subject and a link to the page at the online encyclopedia.
A list of suggested videos on the topic was dominated by sources such as National Geographic, NASA, TED and major news organizations including CBS, PBS, Sky News, and AFP.
Last year, consumption on “channels” of authoritative news publishers at the platform grew by 60 percent, according to YouTube.
“We prioritize authoritative voices for millions of news and information queries, and surface information panels on topics prone to misinformation — including climate change — to provide users with context alongside their content,” YouTube said.
Avaaz called on YouTube to yank climate change misinformation videos from its recommendation formula completely, and make certain such content doesn’t make money from ads at the platform.
The nonprofit also wants YouTube to collaborate with fact-checkers and post correction notices on videos with false climate change information.
YouTube automatically placed ads on some of the videos containing misinformation regarding climate change, making money for the service and the content creators, according to Avaaz.
This could apply to news videos expressing rival sides of the climate change debate. YouTube works with advertisers and provides tools to opt-out of having their ads displayed with certain types of content, such as climate change discourse.
Avaaz said after seeing the YouTube response that the company’s rankings lacked transparency and “put a blackbox around their algorithm preventing researchers and investigators from seeing exactly what is happening inside.”
“The bottom line is that YouTube should not feature, suggest, promote, advertise or lead users to misinformation,” Deruy said.

Topics: Youtube Google videos climate

Four held in raid on Turkish news office in Cairo

Updated 16 January 2020
Arab News

Four held in raid on Turkish news office in Cairo

  • At least one of those detained is thought to be a Turkish national
Updated 16 January 2020
Arab News

CAIRO: Four people have been arrested in a raid by Egyptian security forces on the Cairo offices of the Turkish state-run Anadolu news agency.

At least one of those detained is thought to be a Turkish national. Egypt’s charge d’affaires in Ankara was summoned to the Foreign Ministry, who demanded an explanation. Turkey has no diplomatic representation in Cairo.

The ministry called for those arrested to be released immediately. “The raid … is an act of harassment and intimidation against the Turkish press, and we strongly condemn it,” the ministry said.

The raid on Tuesday night has further ratcheted up tensions between Turkey and Egypt, with the two countries backing opposite sides in the conflict in Libya, and alarm in Cairo over a new maritime border treaty between Ankara and the UN-backed Libyan government in Tripoi.

The agreement threatens plans by Egypt and Israel to export gas to Europe, and Egypt has described it as “illegal and not binding.”

Egypt’s Ministry of Defense published video footage this week of military exercises viewed by analysts as a show of strength, and a warning to Ankara not to intervene militarily in Libya.

“Turkey has made progress in recent weeks in the eastern Mediterranean and in Libya, toward peace and stability,” Turkey’s presidential spokesman said on Wednesday.

The spokesman said Egypt was “unable to play a constructive role in achieving regional peace,” and “clearly feels insecure enough to target the media.”

Topics: Turkey Egypt

Related

Middle-East
Turkey jailing more journalists than any other country: Report
Media
Journalists in Turkey convicted of terrorism

Latest updates

Beirut shaken by “barbaric” protests crackdown
YouTube steers viewers to climate denial videos: nonprofit
Israeli, Palestinian youth fear conflict will never end: poll
Investment deals worth SR2.9bn signed for Saudi education sector
Stephane Peterhansel sneaks Stage 11 win as Carlos Sainz takes lead into Dakar finale

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.