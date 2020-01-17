You are here

Family activity days across Saudi Arabia attracted 314,000 people in 2019

Family activity days in the Kingdom attracted 314,000 people last year, the Saudi Sports for All Federation (SFA) said. (Supplied)
Family activity days in the Kingdom attracted 314,000 people last year, the Saudi Sports for All Federation (SFA) said. (Supplied)
Family activity days in the Kingdom attracted 314,000 people last year, the Saudi Sports for All Federation (SFA) said. (Supplied)
Updated 17 January 2020
Arab News

Family activity days across Saudi Arabia attracted 314,000 people in 2019

  • Judo, archery, fencing among activities on offer
  • Ultimate goal of collecting rewards after completing all 40 experiences on offer
Updated 17 January 2020
Arab News

RIYADH: Family activity days in the Kingdom attracted 314,000 people last year, the Saudi Sports for All Federation (SFA) said.

The events took place in seven cities — Madinah, Tabuk, Alkhobar, Abha, Taif, Hail, and Khamis Mushait — and were aimed at promoting family sports and engagement.

Children and young people were given cards that allowed them to collect stamps, with the ultimate goal of collecting rewards after completing all 40 experiences on offer.

Activities included judo, archery, tennis, fencing, athletics, and cycling. They were structured to appeal to a broad range of interests, abilities and skill levels, with community sports groups helping to engage families and introduce them to onsite activities.

“The recreational aspect of these events directly contributes to the continued success and ever-growing popularity of Family Activity Days,” said the SFA’s managing director, Shaima Saleh Al-Husseini. “Our vision is to promote a healthy and active Saudi society that values the joy of movement paired with social connection, and we are committed to providing a wide range of sporting programs across the Kingdom for all ages that feed these connected motivators. The ideal case scenario was that children and young adults would be attracted to the new activities and experiences that they had tried onsite, and with the help of the community sports groups, potentially turn these early interests into long-term and sustainable fitness engagements.” 

The events also helped sports federations to identify potential athletes through their participation in the family activity days, with the goal of channeling their talent into future programs. More than 29,000 people registered to receive updates about particular activities and sports.

The SFA’s Family Activity Days were launched in 2017.

“Family sport programs are the best way to cultivate a healthy society and we have plans to increase the number of the participants in SFA programs to more than one million by 2022,” Al-Husseini said. The SFA was looking for more involvement from community sports groups and volunteers to develop and support the Kingdom’s sports scene in the future.

The Kingdom’s Vision 2030 reform plan wants to boost weekly levels of physical activity to 40 percent in the next decade, from 13 percent.

“A healthy and balanced lifestyle is an essential mainstay of a high quality of life. Yet opportunities for the regular practice of sports have often been limited. This will change. We intend to encourage widespread and regular participation in sports and athletic activities, working in partnership with the private sector to establish additional dedicated facilities and programs,” according to the plan.

Al-Husseini said it was important to attract the private sector to the Kingdom’s health and wellness industries to “enrich” sporting experiences for Saudis, as well as to help the SFA to progress. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Culture and Entertainment sport

The case for protecting Saudi Arabia’s ancient art of Khawlani coffee production

  • Saudi Arabia is asking UNESCO to provide protection for the tradition of Khawlani coffee cultivation
  • Six out of 16 provinces in the region of Jazan practice the cultivation of Khawlani coffee beans
Updated 17 January 2020
Rebecca Anne Proctor MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

JAZAN: At the southernmost tip of Saudi Arabia, just a few kilometers from the Saudi-Yemeni border, is the verdant region of Jazan, blessed with its rocky mountain tops, green wadis, deep forests, hot springs and boundless fertile land. It is also home to the local Khawlani coffee bean.

Although the Arabica coffee bean is well known, most people don’t associate it with Saudi Arabia. While the actual origin of coffee is debatable, the ancient tribes of the Khawlan, in reference to their great ancestor Khawlan bin Amir, located between Jazan and Yemen, have practiced the skills and techniques of cultivating Khawlani coffee beans for over 300 years, with the tradition passed down from one generation to the next through non-formal educational methods, including practical training and observation.

The region of Jazan contains 16 provinces, and six of them practice the cultivation of Khawlani coffee beans. For farmers here, making coffee is a highly respected vocation that gives cultural identity and status to the entire region.

Today, the Saudi Heritage Preservation Society is asking UNESCO to provide protection for the ancient art of Khawlani coffee making. The project, which began in 2019 in collaboration with farmers in Jazan, included documenting the cultivation process of Khawlani coffee beans.

“The number of farmers in Jazan is really high and they face a lot of problems and difficulties, including with water and working resources,” said Rehaf Gassas, project manager at the Saudi Heritage Preservation Society, a nongovernmental organization established in 2010. “Hopefully, by the inscription of this (cultivation process) in UNESCO, it will help promote (Khawlani coffee beans) throughout Saudi Arabia and encourage the nation to help these farmers.”

The bid process itself is time-consuming. It normally takes around 18 months to work on, from field visits to theory work.

On March 31, 2019, the society finished the application and delivered it to UNESCO. By November 2020 they hope to know the decision as to whether they were successful.

“We are very optimistic,” added Gassas. “The community itself is the biggest supporter, because they are very invested in the coffee beans they are planting, and it is really very important to them to show the world that they have this rich culture and heritage.”

Khawlani coffee beans might be one of Saudi Arabia’s best-kept secrets. They are considered one of the finest types of coffee beans in the world, and Saudis are ranked as one of the biggest consumers of the beverage.

In many ways these beans are a national treasure, crucial to the preservation of Saudi heritage and the nation’s cultural identity. “They are described as the green gold of Jazan,” said Gessas. “But there is lack of knowledge amongst Saudis that the Jazan region is one of the biggest producers of coffee in the world.”

In 2017 the Ministry of Interior cited more than 76,390 Khawlani coffee trees farmed by 724 farmers, producing 227,156 kilograms of coffee from an average production of 4 kilograms per tree. “The trees are thought to have been brought from Ethiopia to Yemen, and perhaps from Yemen to the mountains of this governorate,” says deputy governor of Al-Dair, Yahia Mohammed Al-Maliki.

“In the past, people mainly relied on planting coffee beans as one of their major products to make a living during hard times. Nowadays, the situation has changed. People have started to come to the region looking for investments.”

The cultivation process of Khawlani coffee is an arduous one. It involves planting the seeds for the trees, harvesting the fruits that start growing 2-3 years after planting, pruning the trees, collecting the fruits and transferring them to the rooftops of houses to put on dehydration beds in a cool shaded area to dry.

There the fruits must be stirred by hand until they turn black. They are then peeled, roasted and ground. The picking itself involves attention and care. The red color indicates that the fruit is ready for picking, which needs to be done using a twisting method to ensure the branch is not damaged in the process in order to ensure it can bear fruit next season. 

“We hold the fruit and with a little twist, we pick it off the tree,” said Hussein Al-Maliki, owner of Mefraz, a local coffee brand that recently won a coffee roasting competition in the UAE, and which hopes to soon distribute internationally outside the Kingdom.

The significance of Khawlani coffee goes beyond its cultivation. The process entails a celebration of familial ties and heritage as well as respect for the local land. Mohammed Salman, a 70-year-old farmer in Al-Dair, has been cultivating coffee beans since he was born. “I have learned the process of planting coffee from my father, who had inherited it from his ancestors,” he said. “He gets up each morning, performs his prayers, has his breakfast and then goes out to his farm. 

“I stay at the farm irrigating my trees, cleaning the soil, helping the two workers I have here until the sun sets and then get back home,” he continued. On the weekends, Salman’s two sons join him and the cultivation becomes a family activity. “I teach them how to care for our coffee trees and even how to pick the fruits that are ripe,” he added.

At the core of Khawlani coffee is the beauty of generosity. Offering small cups of coffee to guests is an age-old tradition in Saudi Arabia — one practiced since ancient times. For the community of Khawlan, it is of utmost importance to offer visitors coffee using beans harvested from their farms. It’s a sign of honor and respect. Now, on the verge of UNESCO protection, the Khawlani farmers will soon offer their golden cups to the world.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Jazan coffee Editor’s Choice

