Southern Mexico hit by 5.6 magnitude earthquake

Philippine troops rescue militant group’s last remaining captive

MANILA: The Philippines’ military said Thursday it had rescued the last remaining captive of the militant Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) from the country’s southern Sulu province.

ASG is a militant organization notorious for kidnappings and extremist factions, and it has pledged allegiance to Daesh.

Muhammad Farhan was among three Indonesian sailors who was seized by the group last September. His two companions were rescued days before Christmas.

According to the Armed Forces of the Philippines Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom), Farhan escaped on the same day his countrymen were rescued but that he got separated from them.

“Since then he has been roaming in the village, finding ways to survive,” said Maj. Arvin Encinas. “He said there were times that he didn’t have anything to eat because he could not communicate with the locals.”

Troops received information about Farhan’s whereabouts that led to the rescue mission. Encinas said residents of Barangay Bato-Bato told troops they noticed Farhan’s face was unfamiliar and that he could not speak the local dialect, leading them to believe he could be a kidnap victim.

Farhan was taken to hospital for examination, and was then airlifted to a second medical facility for further medical attention and a debriefing.

“Of course he lost weight, but other than that he had no major injuries,” said Encinas, who added that Farhan was the militant group’s last remaining captive.

Westmincom chief, Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, praised the Joint Task Force Sulu for its “remarkable” accomplishment.

“Our ground troops have succeeded in rescuing all remaining captives of the Abu Sayyaf Group,” he said. “This proves that our sustained rescue efforts and security operations to run down and degrade ASG have been very effective. Hence, this breakthrough will be sustained to thwart kidnappings, dismantle the terror group to bring about peace and sustainable development in Sulu.”

Last September the US added ASG’s 60-year-old leader Hatib Hadjan Sawadjaan to its list of global terrorists.