Don't turn Iran plane crash into a political issue: Iran foreign ministry spokesman

Five countries whose citizens died when Iran shot down an airliner last week warned the the world is watching for its response. (File/AFP)
Reuters

  • The Ukranian plane was carrying 176 people on board
  • Canada, Ukraine, Sweden, Afghanistan and Britain said Iran should hold a “thorough, independent and transparent international investigation open to grieving nations”
DUBAI: All countries involved in the Ukrainian airliner crash in Iran should avoid turning it into a political issue, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said, according to the semi-official ISNA news agency.
Five countries whose citizens died when Iran shot down an airliner last week said on Thursday that Tehran should pay compensation to families of the victims, and warned that the world is watching for its response.
Canada, Ukraine, Sweden, Afghanistan and Britain said in a statement issued after a meeting of officials in London that Iran should hold a “thorough, independent and transparent international investigation open to grieving nations.”

Topics: Iran

Car-bomb attack in northern Syria kills 3 Turkish soldiers

Updated 44 sec ago
AP

Car-bomb attack in northern Syria kills 3 Turkish soldiers

  • The ministry said the attack occurred late on Thursday as the soldiers were carrying out road checks in northern Syria
  • Thursday’s blast was the latest in a series of attacks targeting Turkish troops or the allied Syrian rebels in northern Syria
Updated 44 sec ago
AP
ANKARA, Turkey: A car bombing has killed three Turkish soldiers in a Turkish-controlled area in northern Syria, Turkey’s Defense Ministry said.

The ministry said the attack occurred late on Thursday as the soldiers were carrying out road checks in northern Syria, in an area that is under the control of Turkish forces and Turkish-backed Syrian fighters since a Turkish incursion into the region in October.

“Three heroic brothers-in-arms were martyred in a car-bomb attack during a road check,” the ministry said. It did not provide further details on the attack.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing.

Turkey invaded the border area in neighboring Syria to drive away the Syrian Kurdish People’s Protection Units, or YPG, a group it considers terrorist because of its links to Kurdish rebels fighting inside Turkey. However, the same fighters were the main US allies on the ground in the war against the Daesh group.

Thursday’s blast was the latest in a series of attacks targeting Turkish troops or the allied Syrian rebels in northern Syria. Four soldiers were killed last week in a similar car bomb explosion.

More than 20 Turkish soldiers have died in the region since the start of the incursion, which drew widespread international criticism. The United States in turn was seen as abandoning the Syrian Kurdish force that had helped fight Daesh militants.

