We can’t wait: Maldives seek funds as sea levels rise

The low-lying Maldives are very vulnerable to storm surges, sea swells and severe weather. (Reuters)
  • The islands say they are paying the price for the developed world’s pollution
NEW DELHI: The tropical Maldives may lose entire islands unless it can quickly find cheap financing to fight the impact of climate change, its foreign minister said.

The archipelago’s former president Mohamed Nasheed famously held a cabinet meeting underwater to draw attention to submerging land and global warming a decade ago.

Yet the Maldives, best known for its white sands and palm-fringed atolls that draw luxury holiday-makers, has struggled to find money to build critical infrastructure such as sea walls.

“For small states, it is not easy,” Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid told Reuters in New Delhi. “By the time the financing is obtained, we may be underwater.”

At the UN climate talks in Madrid in December, the Maldives and other vulnerable countries pushed for concrete progress on fresh funding to help them deal with disasters and longer-term damage linked to climate change — but failed.

Shahid is hopeful the next round of talks, slated to take place in Glasgow in November this year, will yield better results.

One of the world’s lowest-lying countries, more than 80 percent of the Maldives’ land is less than one meter above mean sea level, making its population of around 530,000 people extremely vulnerable to storm surges, sea swells and severe weather.

In 2004, the Indian Ocean tsunami ravaged the Muslim-majority state, causing financial losses of around $470 million — 62 percent of GDP — and hitting infrastructure, including its only international airport, which was shut for several days.

Two of the country’s main industries — tourism and fishing — are heavily dependent on coastalresources, and most settlements and critical infrastructure is concentrated along the coast.

In 2014, more than 100 of the archipelago’s inhabited islands were reporting erosion, and around 30 islands are identified as severely eroded.

The Maldives spends around $10 million annually on coastal protection works, but will need up to $8.8 billion in total to shield all of its inhabited islands, according to a 2016 estimate by its environment ministry.

“In order to protect the islands, we need to start building sea walls,” Shahid said. “It’s expensive, but we need it. We can’t wait until all of them are being taken away.”

The United Nations has created a pot to help developing nations, called the Green Climate Fund, which has already approved nearly $24 million in funding to the Maldives, according to its website.

Some individual nations have also offered help, including Japan, which contributed to a sea wall round the Maldives’ capital Male. Shahid did not specify where his government was pushing for more funding.

However, Environment Minister Hussain Rasheed Hassan said recently that his country would have to turn to banks, given inadequate funding elsewhere despite the fact small nations like his were paying the price for the developed world’s pollution.

“We have to beg some of these (big) emitters to provide money for us. Is that fair?” he said.

Australia counts cost as fires deter visitors

Australia will lose billions of dollars in tourism revenue as international visitors cancel trips in droves due to bushfires raging across the country, an industry body forecast Friday.

The number of travelers booking visits to Australia has fallen
10-20 percent since the fires began in September and the slump will cost the economy an estimated A$4.5 billion ($3 billion) this year, the Australian Tourism Export Council (ATEC) said.

“International visitors are canceling because of fears around air quality, safety and the impact fires have had on our tourism offering, as well as a lack of certainty on how long it will take for us to recover,” ATEC Managing Director Peter Shelley said.

Global media have given extensive coverage to the wildfires, which have killed at least 28 people, burned an area larger than Portugal and blanketed the key tourist cities of Sydney and Melbourne in toxic smoke.

ATEC said the disaster had hit travel from the US and Europe the hardest, since half of the annual tourist bookings are in the December-February period.

Shelley said the industry and government need to urgently get the message out that many key tourism destinations are largely unaffected by the fires.

“There is no doubt our industry will take a hit,” he said. “The sooner we can communicate a strong, positive message, the better.”

Australia’s conservative government, which has come under intense criticism for its response to the fires and to the global warming which scientists say has been a major contributing factor to the crisis, has announced an A$2 billion “bushfire recovery plan.”

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Friday that this would include a significant boost for the tourism industry, with details to be unveiled next week.

Tourism Australia was forced to suspend an upbeat advertising campaign launched in the middle of the crisis featuring pop star Kylie Minogue after the ad was met with incredulity about what many saw as poor timing.

