You are here

  • Home
  • Conor McGregor finds structure in life rolling into UFC 246

Conor McGregor finds structure in life rolling into UFC 246

Welterweight fighter Conor McGregor. (Getty Images/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6397f

Updated 14 sec ago
AP

Conor McGregor finds structure in life rolling into UFC 246

Updated 14 sec ago
AP

 LAS VEGAS: Conor McGregor used to train whenever he felt like it, and he stayed up late every night. He would sleep deep into the daylight hours, and he perpetually showed up late for almost any commitment required of a rising mixed martial arts star.

McGregor had reason to believe chaos was his natural environment: He was climbing to the pinnacle of the so-called combat sports, winning two UFC title belts and earning an absurd payday against Floyd Mayweather while becoming the most famous fighter in the world. But McGregor knows the chaos gradually caught him and consumed him.

The last half-decade of McGregor’s public life has been an exhausting stretch of competitive disappointments and continuous legal troubles, including at least three violent confrontations outside the cage. His side career has been more successful than his endeavors in a boxing ring or a cage, where he has competed just twice — and hasn’t had his hand raised in victory — since 2016.

“Consistency and structure was missing,” McGregor said after arriving a mere half-hour late to a UFC production facility in the Vegas desert. 

“Structure. I was sporadic with my work and with my life. I’m a lot more centered now, a lot more grounded and a lot more focused.” That means a regimented schedule for training, sleeping and eating. 

“With activity, with consistency and with structure, I can do anything, like I have done already,” McGregor said.

Nearly 16 months after he lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov in his only mixed martial arts fight in over three years, McGregor (21-4) returns to the cage at T-Mobile Arena off the Las Vegas Strip against Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, a fellow veteran brawler and UFC stalwart attempting to mount a comeback.

 

Topics: UFC Conor McGregor

Related

Sport
Conor McGregor retires from MMA, again
Sport
MMA fighter Conor McGregor arrested in South Florida

‘No panic’ for India as they power to series-levelling win over Australia

Updated 18 January 2020
AFP

‘No panic’ for India as they power to series-levelling win over Australia

  • India were thrashed by 10 wickets in the first match
  • For Australia, Steve Smith hit a dazzling 98 off 102 balls
Updated 18 January 2020
AFP

RAJKOT, India: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul and captain Virat Kohli hit swashbuckling half-centuries as India powered to a 36-run victory over Australia to level their one-day series on Friday.
Thrashed by 10 wickets in the first match, Dhawan made 96, Rahul, described as a “revelation” by his skipper, hit 80, while Kohli himself smashed 78 as India made 340 for six in their 50 overs.
The series will now be decided in Bangalore on Sunday.
“It was good to see that we came back so strongly,” said Dhawan, who hit 13 fours and a six to ease the pressure on his side after their surprise mauling this week.
“We had a good discussion, we knew we had to target specific bowlers and we showed more intent. Once we were set, we put the pressure on them.”
For Australia, Steve Smith hit a dazzling 98 off 102 balls, with a six and nine fours, while Marnus Labuschagne contributed a battling 46 before the tourists were all out for 304 with five balls of the innings left.
India completely turned the tables on Australian captain Aaron Finch, who won the toss and put them in to bat.
Mitchell Starc, one of the stars of Tuesday’s game, gave away 78 runs without taking a wicket this time.
Spinner Kuldeep Yadav turned the game by claiming Alex Carey and Smith in his ninth over and in the process passed 100 ODI wickets.
Regular wickets then fell and Mohammed Shami came close to a hat-trick to finally end Australia’s resistance.
Shami bowled Ashton Turner and Pat Cummins with successive yorkers and had an appeal for the third wicket turned down on review. He finished with three for 77.
India faced criticism after losing the first game but Kohli swept aside the doubters.
“We live in the days of social media and a panic button being pressed too early,” he said.
Kohli particularly highlighted the game played by Rahul who stumped Finch and caught Starc with a wicketkeeping performance that could see him keep the gloves even if Rishabh Pant is declared fit again from a concussion he suffered in the opening game.
“You saw how he batted today. This is probably the best he’s played at international level. The knock showed maturity and class,” said Kohli.
Pant has been presumed to be the long-term successor to MS Dhoni as India’s wicketkeeper-batsman but Kohli said Rahul had been the “revelation” of the day.
“KL is becoming a multi-dimensional player, and it’s really great when players step up like this.”
Rahul said he played as wicketkeeper in youth teams but had not kept it up in first-class cricket.
“But in the last few weeks I did keep for Karnataka, so I’ve been in decent wicketkeeping touch. Hopefully I can keep my spinners and fast bowlers happy,” said Rahul, who was named man of the match.
Australian skipper Finch said India were “world class” on the day.

Topics: Cricket ODI cricket One Day International (ODI) India India cricket Australia Australia cricket

Related

Sport
Virat Kohli named among Wisden's Cricketers of the Year
Sport
Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft say they won’t be challenging ball-tampering bans

Latest updates

Conor McGregor finds structure in life rolling into UFC 246
Trade truce boosts China’s hopes after weakest growth in 29 years
We can’t wait: Maldives seek funds as sea levels rise
Australia counts cost as fires deter visitors
Egyptian eco-activist turns agricultural waste into crafts

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.