Title, not invincible tag, the most important goal for Salah

Mohamed Salah during a match between Liverpool and West Ham. (Reuters/File)
Updated 18 sec ago
AFP

Updated 18 sec ago
AFP

Updated 18 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: Mohamed Salah says Liverpool’s focus is solely on ending a 30-year wait to win the Premier League title, rather than doing so by going the whole season unbeaten.

Jurgen Klopp’s men have dropped just 2 points in 21 games to set a new record for Europe’s top five leagues of 61 points from a possible 63 to start the campaign.

That has propelled the European champions into a 14-point lead over title holders Manchester City with a game in hand, but Salah insists the Reds are still taking their title challenge one game at a time ahead of Manchester United’s visit to Anfield on Sunday.

“We don’t think about being unbeaten until the end of the season. If we do that, it would be great, but at the end of the day we just want to win the Premier League. That’s the most important thing,” Salah told Premier League Productions.

“Unbeaten or not, it’s not necessary — we want to win the Premier League.”

Liverpool could move a massive 30 points clear of United with victory on Sunday, but the Red Devils are the only side to take points off them this season after a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford in October.

Salah missed that match through injury and is keen to make up for lost time in the clash between English football’s two most successful sides.

“We need to win, we need to carry on in our way — the way we’ve been doing since the beginning of the season and since last year,” added the Egyptian.

“Of course we know it’s big for the fans, for the city and for us. But at the end of the day, we play the game to win.”

Topics: Mo Salah

Conor McGregor finds structure in life rolling into UFC 246

Updated 2 min 41 sec ago
AP

Conor McGregor finds structure in life rolling into UFC 246
Updated 2 min 41 sec ago
AP

Updated 2 min 41 sec ago
AP

 LAS VEGAS: Conor McGregor used to train whenever he felt like it, and he stayed up late every night. He would sleep deep into the daylight hours, and he perpetually showed up late for almost any commitment required of a rising mixed martial arts star.

McGregor had reason to believe chaos was his natural environment: He was climbing to the pinnacle of the so-called combat sports, winning two UFC title belts and earning an absurd payday against Floyd Mayweather while becoming the most famous fighter in the world. But McGregor knows the chaos gradually caught him and consumed him.

The last half-decade of McGregor’s public life has been an exhausting stretch of competitive disappointments and continuous legal troubles, including at least three violent confrontations outside the cage. His side career has been more successful than his endeavors in a boxing ring or a cage, where he has competed just twice — and hasn’t had his hand raised in victory — since 2016.

“Consistency and structure was missing,” McGregor said after arriving a mere half-hour late to a UFC production facility in the Vegas desert. 

“Structure. I was sporadic with my work and with my life. I’m a lot more centered now, a lot more grounded and a lot more focused.” That means a regimented schedule for training, sleeping and eating. 

“With activity, with consistency and with structure, I can do anything, like I have done already,” McGregor said.

Nearly 16 months after he lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov in his only mixed martial arts fight in over three years, McGregor (21-4) returns to the cage at T-Mobile Arena off the Las Vegas Strip against Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, a fellow veteran brawler and UFC stalwart attempting to mount a comeback.

 

Topics: UFC Conor McGregor

