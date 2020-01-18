Rihanna, Saudi beau reportedly split after three years

DUBAI: Rihanna and her Saudi beau Hassan Jameel have reportedly gone their separate ways, according to US media reports.

US Weekly magazine and E! News reported on the split on Friday, but didn’t shed light on the reasons behind the purported split.

Rihanna gave no indication of an upcoming beak up in a sit down with Interview magazine in 2019, saying “I got into a new relationship, and it matters to me. It was like, ‘I need to make time for this… I'll shut things down for two days, three days at a time. On my calendar we now have the infamous 'P,' which means personal days. This is a new thing.

“Just like I nurture my businesses, I need to nurture this as well,” Rihanna said, alluding to her reported relationship with Hassan Jameel, a Saudi businessman, whom she was first linked to when a photo of them went viral in 2017.

The pair, who remained famously tight-lipped on their reported relationship, have yet to confirm the reports of a split.