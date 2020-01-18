You are here

  • Home
  • Rihanna, Saudi beau reportedly split after three years

Rihanna, Saudi beau reportedly split after three years

Short Url

https://arab.news/j48y4

Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

Rihanna, Saudi beau reportedly split after three years

Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Rihanna and her Saudi beau Hassan Jameel have reportedly gone their separate ways, according to US media reports.

US Weekly magazine and E! News reported on the split on Friday, but didn’t shed light on the reasons behind the purported split.

Rihanna gave no indication of an upcoming beak up in a sit down with Interview magazine in 2019, saying “I got into a new relationship, and it matters to me. It was like, ‘I need to make time for this… I'll shut things down for two days, three days at a time. On my calendar we now have the infamous 'P,' which means personal days. This is a new thing.

“Just like I nurture my businesses, I need to nurture this as well,” Rihanna said, alluding to her reported relationship with Hassan Jameel, a Saudi businessman, whom she was first linked to when a photo of them went viral in 2017.

The pair, who remained famously tight-lipped on their reported relationship, have yet to confirm the reports of a split. 

Topics: Rihanna Hassan Jameel

What We Are Reading Today: Kill Reply All by Victoria Turk

Updated 18 January 2020
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Kill Reply All by Victoria Turk

Updated 18 January 2020
Arab News

Victoria Turk’s Kill Reply All “is one of the more amusing digital-etiquette books you’ll read,” says a review in The New York Times. 

“Simply put, social media has created a new universe of ways we can be mean to one another. So digital good manners are a great kindness, whether they apply to friends, work or love,” it added.  

Turk “provides an indispensable guide to minding our manners in a brave new online world, and making peace with the platforms, apps, and devices we love to hate,” said another critic.

A review in goodreads.com said the digital revolution “has put us all within a few clicks, taps, and swipes of one another. But familiarity can breed contempt, and while we’re more likely than ever to fall in love online, we’re also more likely to fall headfirst into a raging fight with a stranger or into an unhealthy obsession with the phones in our pockets. If you’ve ever encountered the surreal, aggravating battlefields of digital life and wondered why we all don’t go analog, this is the book for you.” 

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

books
What We Are Reading Today: Race of Aces by John R. Bruning
Lifestyle
What We Are Reading Today: The Evolution of Knowledge by Jurgen Renn

Latest updates

Rihanna, Saudi beau reportedly split after three years
Amazon indigenous leaders accuse Brazil of ‘genocide’ policy
Libyan state oil firm warns against export blockade
France calls for international consensus on Libya peace process
World’s shortest man dies in Nepal at 27

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.