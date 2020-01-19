You are here

  • Home
  • Barty fights to title victory at Adelaide International

Barty fights to title victory at Adelaide International

Ashleigh Barty reacts after defeating Dayana Yastremska on Saturday. (AFP)
Updated 35 sec ago
AFP

Barty fights to title victory at Adelaide International

  • Barty beat 24th-ranked teenager Yastremska in 87 minutes at Memorial Drive to gain a boatload of confidence heading into Monday’s start of the Australian Open in Melbourne, where she is top seed
Updated 35 sec ago
AFP

ADELAIDE: Ashleigh Barty ended a nine-year Australian home title drought on Saturday with a 6-2, 7-5 victory over Ukraine’s Dayana Yastremska at the Adelaide International.
The world No. 1 became the first Aussie woman to lift a trophy on a home court since Jarmila Wolfe won Hobart in 2011.
Barty beat 24th-ranked teenager Yastremska in 87 minutes at Memorial Drive to gain a boatload of confidence heading into Monday’s start of the Australian Open in Melbourne, where she is top seed.
She was presented the carved wood trophy by a painted Aboriginal elder who blessed it with a chant it before it was handed over.
“The best part about this week is I fought and scrapped my way through and got better and better in each situation, in each match,”
Barty said.
“I just put myself in the position to play for another title, which is really exciting. It’s been incredible to play at home ... I can’t wait to get started in Melbourne next week.”
Barty will take to the court at Rod Laver Arena on Monday night.

FASTFACT

Ashleigh Barty beat 24th-ranked teenager Dayana Yastremska in 87 minutes to gain a boatload of confidence heading into Monday’s start of the Australian Open in Melbourne, where she is top seed.

“It’s going to be exciting and a fresh tournament ... I have to start with my clean slate for the Australian Open, I’m looking forward to that first round,” she said.
Barty won the opening set against her 19-year-old opponent, losing just two points on serve and breaking
three times.
After starting the second set with a break, the Australian momentarily lost her edge, dropping serve for
two all.
But Barty kept up the pressure, earning three break points in the 11th game. One was enough after Yastremska put a backhand wide.

Topics: ADELAIDE

Title, not invincible tag, the most important goal for Salah

Updated 18 January 2020
AFP

Title, not invincible tag, the most important goal for Salah

Updated 18 January 2020
AFP

LONDON: Mohamed Salah says Liverpool’s focus is solely on ending a 30-year wait to win the Premier League title, rather than doing so by going the whole season unbeaten.

Jurgen Klopp’s men have dropped just 2 points in 21 games to set a new record for Europe’s top five leagues of 61 points from a possible 63 to start the campaign.

That has propelled the European champions into a 14-point lead over title holders Manchester City with a game in hand, but Salah insists the Reds are still taking their title challenge one game at a time ahead of Manchester United’s visit to Anfield on Sunday.

“We don’t think about being unbeaten until the end of the season. If we do that, it would be great, but at the end of the day we just want to win the Premier League. That’s the most important thing,” Salah told Premier League Productions.

“Unbeaten or not, it’s not necessary — we want to win the Premier League.”

Liverpool could move a massive 30 points clear of United with victory on Sunday, but the Red Devils are the only side to take points off them this season after a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford in October.

Salah missed that match through injury and is keen to make up for lost time in the clash between English football’s two most successful sides.

“We need to win, we need to carry on in our way — the way we’ve been doing since the beginning of the season and since last year,” added the Egyptian.

“Of course we know it’s big for the fans, for the city and for us. But at the end of the day, we play the game to win.”

Topics: Mo Salah

Related

Sport
Salah, Mane and Mahrez in running for African Player of Year award
Sport
Jurgen Klopp ‘not worried’ over Mohamed Salah fitness ahead of Napoli clash

Latest updates

Barty fights to title victory at Adelaide International
INTERVIEW: Emirati tycoon plans multimillion-dollar Saudi leisure project
Saudi delegation visits German trade fair Domotex
Sanofi KSA marks 5th anniversary of factory in KAEC
Finastra introduces UAE students to the world of coding

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.