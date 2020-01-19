You are here

  • Home
  • Liverpool’s long title wait a warning for Manchester United

Liverpool’s long title wait a warning for Manchester United

Manchester United’s manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gives directions to his team. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pypqs

Updated 18 sec ago
AFP

Liverpool’s long title wait a warning for Manchester United

  • The problem for United is Solskjaer’s rebuild is just the latest of many that have so far failed since Ferguson retired in 2013
Updated 18 sec ago
AFP

LIVERPOOL: Thirteen months on from the match that finally drew the curtain on Jose Mourinho’s time in charge of Manchester United, the Red Devils again find themselves living in Liverpool’s shadow ahead of their return to Anfield on Sunday.
A 3-1 defeat for Mourinho’s men last December that left United 19 points behind Liverpool at the top of the table was the final straw for the club’s decision-makers.
But over a year on, little progress has been made under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Defeat on Sunday will see the gulf between the teams grow to 30 points with Liverpool also having a game in hand to come over fifth-placed United.
As a player, Solskjaer was used to having the upper hand in the rivalry between English football’s two most successful sides.
The Norwegian won six Premier League titles in the Alex Ferguson era as the pugnacious Scot delivered on his promise to knock Liverpool off their perch.
Ferguson won 13 league titles in total, but the first of which in 1992/93 ended a 26-year drought for United.
At that time, few would have believed that Liverpool, English football’s dominant force in the 70s and 80s, would go at least 30 years without winning the league.
That three-decade wait looks certain to come to an end this season with Jurgen Klopp’s men 14 points clear at the top of the table, but Liverpool’s long route back to the top is a warning for United of what could lie ahead if they do not move fast to arrest their slide. “We are working hard to make sure that doesn’t happen. Let that be a lesson for us,”
said Solskjaer.
“We can’t let ourselves go another 24 years till we win the league and I’m sure won’t because I believe in this club. We started the rebuild now that I believe is going to take a little bit of time, but we’ll get there.”
The problem for United is Solskjaer’s rebuild is just the latest of many that have so far failed since Ferguson retired in 2013.
United are now onto their fourth permanent manager in that time and are now pursuing a policy of signing young, emerging talents after being burned on splashing big money on players past their prime like Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Alexis Sanchez and Bastian Schweinsteiger in recent times.
Liverpool have spent far less in the transfer market of late, but it is the right structure in place above the German allied to Klopp’s ability to inspire and improve players that has made the Reds Champions League winners and English champions in waiting.

BACKGROUND

A 3-1 defeat for Jose Mourinho’s men last December that left Manchester United 19 points behind Liverpool at the top of the table was the final straw for the club’s decision-makers.

“Klopp has moved Liverpool so far ahead because rather than buy a team of superstars, he has made a team of superstars,” former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher wrote in The Telegraph this week.
“What Klopp is achieving at Anfield is more a triumph of coaching and management, aided by skilled recruitment, than the flexing of financial muscle.”
Liverpool are unbeaten in the league in over a year and have taken 104 points from their last 38 games compared to United’s 59.
Klopp’s galvanizing effect shows the difference having one of the world’s top managers can make, and one is now on the market should United decide to change course again.
Mauricio Pochettino was United’s primary target when Mourinho was sacked just over a year ago, but the Argentine was contracted to Tottenham at the time.
Solskjaer needs a strong end to the season if he is to be given another campaign to right the United ship.
And there would be no better way for him to prove that progress is being made under his watch than ending Liverpool’s unbeaten run at Anfield in the Premier League stretching back to April 2017.

Topics: Liverpool

Barty fights to title victory at Adelaide International

Ashleigh Barty reacts after defeating Dayana Yastremska on Saturday. (AFP)
Updated 4 min 2 sec ago
AFP

Barty fights to title victory at Adelaide International

  • Barty beat 24th-ranked teenager Yastremska in 87 minutes at Memorial Drive to gain a boatload of confidence heading into Monday’s start of the Australian Open in Melbourne, where she is top seed
Updated 4 min 2 sec ago
AFP

ADELAIDE: Ashleigh Barty ended a nine-year Australian home title drought on Saturday with a 6-2, 7-5 victory over Ukraine’s Dayana Yastremska at the Adelaide International.
The world No. 1 became the first Aussie woman to lift a trophy on a home court since Jarmila Wolfe won Hobart in 2011.
Barty beat 24th-ranked teenager Yastremska in 87 minutes at Memorial Drive to gain a boatload of confidence heading into Monday’s start of the Australian Open in Melbourne, where she is top seed.
She was presented the carved wood trophy by a painted Aboriginal elder who blessed it with a chant it before it was handed over.
“The best part about this week is I fought and scrapped my way through and got better and better in each situation, in each match,”
Barty said.
“I just put myself in the position to play for another title, which is really exciting. It’s been incredible to play at home ... I can’t wait to get started in Melbourne next week.”
Barty will take to the court at Rod Laver Arena on Monday night.

FASTFACT

Ashleigh Barty beat 24th-ranked teenager Dayana Yastremska in 87 minutes to gain a boatload of confidence heading into Monday’s start of the Australian Open in Melbourne, where she is top seed.

“It’s going to be exciting and a fresh tournament ... I have to start with my clean slate for the Australian Open, I’m looking forward to that first round,” she said.
Barty won the opening set against her 19-year-old opponent, losing just two points on serve and breaking
three times.
After starting the second set with a break, the Australian momentarily lost her edge, dropping serve for
two all.
But Barty kept up the pressure, earning three break points in the 11th game. One was enough after Yastremska put a backhand wide.

Topics: ADELAIDE

Latest updates

Liverpool’s long title wait a warning for Manchester United
Barty fights to title victory at Adelaide International
INTERVIEW: Emirati tycoon plans multimillion-dollar Saudi leisure project
Saudi delegation visits German trade fair Domotex
Sanofi KSA marks 5th anniversary of factory in KAEC

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.