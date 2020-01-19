You are here

Hong Kong police fire tear gas to break up anti-government protest

Hong Kong police intervened promptly when the rally turned into an impromptu march, saying previous marches have turned violent. (AFP)
Updated 19 January 2020
Reuters

HONG KONG: Police fired tear gas on Sunday to disperse thousands of anti-government protesters who gathered in a central Hong Kong park, but later spilled onto the streets in violation of police orders.
Out in numbers before the demonstration began, police intervened promptly when the rally turned into an impromptu march. Several units of police in riot gear were seen chasing protesters and several arrests were made.
A water cannon truck drove on central streets, flanked by an armored jeep, but was not used.
Organizers initially applied for a permit for a march, but police only agreed to a static rally in the park, saying previous marches have turned violent.
Once protesters spilled onto the streets, some of them, wearing all-black clothing, barricaded the roads with umbrellas and street furniture, dug up bricks from the pavement and smashed traffic lights.
The “Universal Siege Against Communism” demonstration was the latest in a relentless series of protests against the government since June, when Hong Kongers took to the streets to voice their anger over a now-withdrawn extradition bill.
The protests, which have since broadened to include demands for universal suffrage and an independent investigation into police handling of the demonstrations, had lost some of their intensity in recent weeks.
In an apparent new tactic, police have been showing up ahead of time in riot gear, with officers conducting “stop and search” operations near expected demonstrations.
“Everyone understands that there’s a risk of stop-and-search or mass arrests. I appreciate Hong Kong people still come out courageously, despite the risk,” said organizer Ventus Lau.
On Jan 1, a march of tens of thousands of people ended with police firing tear gas to disperse crowds.
The gathering in the park was initially relaxed, with many families with children listening to speeches by activists.
In one corner, a group of volunteers set up a stand where people could leave messages on red cards for the lunar new year to be sent to those who have been arrested. One read: “Hong Kongers won’t give up. The future belongs to the youth”.
Authorities in Hong Kong have arrested more than 7,000 people, many on charges of rioting that can carry jail terms of up to 10 years. It is unclear how many are still in custody.
Anger has grown over the months due to perceptions that Beijing was tightening its grip over the city, which was handed over to China by Britain in 1997 in a deal that ensured it enjoyed liberties unavailable in the mainland.
Beijing denies meddling and blames the West for fomenting unrest.

Meghan’s father accuses daughter of ‘cheapening’ UK’s royal family

LONDON: Meghan Markle’s estranged father, Thomas Markle, accused his daughter of “cheapening” the British royal family in part of an interview released a day after Buckingham Palace said Prince Harry and his wife would no longer be working members of the monarchy.
The palace announced on Saturday that the couple would no longer use their “Royal Highness” titles and would pay their own way in life. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the whole country wished them “the very best” with the new arrangement.
“As I said before ... I was sure that the royal family, which has been around a very long time, will find a way forward,” Johnson told Sky News in Germany, where he was attending a summit on Libya.
The monarchy was thrown into turmoil earlier this month when Harry and his American former actress wife announced that they wanted to reduce their official duties and spend more time in North America.
Saturday’s announcement from the palace followed discussions in recent days between Queen Elizabeth, her family and officials over how this would work in practice for Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38.
Thomas Markle told Channel 5 news in a documentary that he believed Meghan was tossing away “every girl’s dream.”
“It’s disappointing because she actually got every girl’s dream. Every young girl wants to become a princess and she got that and now she’s tossing that away, for, it looks like she’s tossing that away for money,” he said.
The interview was filmed after the couple’s announcement that they would step back as senior members of the royal family. Channel 5 released part of the interview on Sunday and said the full documentary would air “in the coming weeks.”

’LOST SOULS’
Thomas Markle described the royal family as “one of the greatest long-living institutions ever,” saying that when Meghan married Harry in May 2018 they took an obligation “to be part of the royals and to represent the royals.”
“This is like one of the greatest long-living institutions ever,” he said. “They are destroying it, they are cheapening it, they’re making it shabby ... They are turning it into a Walmart with a crown of it now. It is something that is ridiculous, they shouldn’t be doing this.”
Thomas Markle and his daughter have been estranged since her marriage to Harry.
Earlier this month, the Mail on Sunday newspaper submitted its defense to court action by Meghan over the publication of a private letter she sent to her father.
Thomas Markle said he did not expect Meghan to get in contact.
“I can’t see her reaching out to me, especially now ... or Harry for that matter, but I think both of them are turning into lost souls at this point,” he said.
“I don’t know what they’re looking for. I don’t think they know what they are looking for.”

