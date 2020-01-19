Kate Beckinsale steals the show at Producers Guild Awards in beaded Zuhair Murad number

DUBAI: British actress Kate Beckinsale rocked the red carpet at the 31st Annual Producers Guild Awards at the Hollywood Palladium on Saturday, wearing a beaded look by Lebanese couturier Zuhair Murad.

The extravagant number featured a plunging neckline and slit sleeves, all embellished with heavy gold beading across the length of the belted jumpsuit.







It isn’t the first time the actress has stepped out in a look by a Lebanese designer, however.

In October, Beckinsale was spotted in New York wearing not one but two outfits by designer Georges Chakra — just months after she wore another show-stopping ensemble by the couturier.

This time, the 46-year-old actress dressed to impress while hitting the press circuit to promote her latest film, “Farming.”

Beckinsale wowed the audience on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,” where she wore a cream jumpsuit with a sculpted bodice complete with sequin detailing from Georges Chakra’s Spring/Summer 2019 couture collection.

Back in April, Beckinsale was on the show to promote her Amazon Prime series, “The Widow,” and the actress showed her affinity for Chakra by flaunting a flirty cocktail dress by the Lebanese designer. The one-shouldered, form-fitting black dress featured white ruffles on the neckline and shoulder and was styled with simple black Louboutin pumps and loose, wavy hair.