WhatsApp users report issues with sharing multimedia

WhatsApp has yet to comment on the situation. (File/AFP)
  • Users were reporting issues sharing video, pictures, and voice note on the Facebook-owned platform
  • Normal texts appeared to be delivering fine
DUBAI: Users of messaging platform WhatsApp have reported issues with sending and receiving images, videos and voice notes on Sunday.
While normal texts appeared to be delivering fine, users from different countries including Saudi Arabia, UAE, UK and some European countries have reported of having issues with multimedia on the Facebook-owned platform.
Online technology tracker Downdetector showed the reports started coming in at around 3:00 p.m. (Dubai time).
WhatsApp has yet to comment on the situation.

Facebook: Technical error caused vulgar translation of Chinese leader’s name

Updated 19 January 2020
Reuters

Facebook: Technical error caused vulgar translation of Chinese leader’s name

  • Error came to light on the second day of a visit by the president to the Southeast Asian country
  • Facebook system did not have President Xi Jinping’s name in its Burmese database and guessed at the translation
Updated 19 January 2020
Reuters

YANGON: Facebook on Saturday blamed a technical error for Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s name appearing in posts on its platform which was mistranslated into English from Burmese, apologizing for any offense caused.
The error came to light on the second day of a visit by the president to the Southeast Asian country, where Xi and state counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi signed dozens of agreements covering massive Beijing-backed infrastructure plans.
It was not clear how long the issue lasted but Google’s translation function did not show the same error.
“We fixed a technical issue that caused incorrect translations from Burmese to English on Facebook. This should not have happened and we are taking steps to ensure it doesn’t happen again. We sincerely apologize for the offense this has caused,” Facebook said in a statement.
The Facebook system did not have President Xi Jinping’s name in its Burmese database and guessed at the translation, the company said.
China’s foreign ministry declined comment.

