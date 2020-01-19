WhatsApp users report issues with sharing multimedia

DUBAI: Users of messaging platform WhatsApp have reported issues with sending and receiving images, videos and voice notes on Sunday.
While normal texts appeared to be delivering fine, users from different countries including Saudi Arabia, UAE, UK and some European countries have reported of having issues with multimedia on the Facebook-owned platform.
Online technology tracker Downdetector showed the reports started coming in at around 3:00 p.m. (Dubai time).
WhatsApp has yet to comment on the situation.
