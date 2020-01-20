You are here

  • Home
  • Populist party could leave Norwegian govt over Daesh woman

Populist party could leave Norwegian govt over Daesh woman

A woman walks with children inside the Kurdish-run Al-Hol camp for the displaced in the al-Hasakeh governorate in northeastern Syria on January 14, 2020, at the section reserved for Iraqis and Syrians. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zgph2

Updated 20 January 2020
AP

Populist party could leave Norwegian govt over Daesh woman

  • The anti-immigration party is one of Prime Minister Erna Solberg’s four coalition members
  • The party felt it was not consulted when the decision was made to bring back the woman and her children to Norway
Updated 20 January 2020
AP

COPENHAGEN: Norway’s populist Progress Party could leave the center-right government coalition over a decision to bring back home an Daesh group-linked woman and her two children from a detention camp in Syria.
The anti-immigration party, Norway’s third-largest, is one of Prime Minister Erna Solberg’s four coalition members, together with her Conservatives, the centrist Liberal Party and the Christian Democrats..
The 29-year-old Norweigan woman of Pakistani descent reportedly traveled to Syria in 2013 and married a Norwegian foreign fighter there who was later killed in fighting. One of her children is quite ill.
“Many believe she used her child as a shield to come back to Norway. There are many in Norway who are displeased by this, not just in the Progress Party,” said party leader Siv Jensen, who is also Norway’s finance minister.
The party felt it was not consulted when the decision was made to bring back the woman and her children to Norway. She was formally arrested Saturday upon her return and was placed in an Oslo hospital with her two children,
“A majority in the government believed that the concern for the child was paramount,” said Solberg,
The mother, who was not named, refused to let the sick child travel alone to Norway, which then allowed her to travel from the Kurdish-controlled camp at Al-Hol where they had been detained since March 2019.
Solberg and Jensen were to meet later Monday to discuss whether the Progress Party should remain in the government.
The government must muster a majority in the 169-seat Storting, or Parliament.
Solberg has been prime minister of the Scandinavian country since 2013 when she formed a coalition with the Progress Party. The parties won renewed support for the steering the country in the 2017 election.

Topics: Daesh

Related

World
Norway repatriates Daesh-linked woman, children from Syria

Ukraine to press for plane crash black boxes as Iran minister visits

Updated 20 January 2020
Reuters

Ukraine to press for plane crash black boxes as Iran minister visits

  • Ukraine’s foreign minister said returning the black boxes would show that Iran wanted an unbiased investigation of the crash
  • The plane disaster has heightened international pressure on Iran
Updated 20 January 2020
Reuters

KIEV: Ukraine will press Iran to hand over the black boxes from the crash of a Ukrainian passenger plane at a meeting with a visiting Iranian delegation on Monday, Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko told reporters.
Ukraine would convey the message to visiting Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mohammad Eslami, that returning the black boxes would show that Iran wanted an unbiased investigation of the crash, Prystaiko said.
“His main task is to apologize and acknowledge what happened. We hope that we can go a little further than just political discussions and discuss practical problems. Among them in particular is the return of the black boxes,” Prystaiko said.
Iran had said on Sunday it was trying to analyze the black boxes from the airliner its military shot down this month, denying an earlier report it would hand them to Ukraine. All 176 aboard the flight died.
“At first they stated that they were handing them over, then the same person stated that they were not handing them over. This created some misunderstanding in Ukraine and we were starting to be asked: are they being handed over or not?“
Many of those killed had were Iranians with dual citizenship, but Iran does not recognize dual nationality and on Monday said it would treat the victims as Iranian nationals.
Canada, which had 57 citizens on the flight, said there were still no firm plans for downloading the recorders. Ottawa and other capitals have called for the black boxes to be sent abroad.
The Jan. 8 plane disaster has heightened international pressure on Iran as it grapples with a long-running dispute with the United States over its nuclear program and its influence in the region that briefly erupted into open conflict this month.
The Iranian military has said it downed Ukraine International Airlines flight 752 in error in the aftermath of tit-for-tat strikes by the United States and Iran. But authorities delayed admitting this, prompting days of protests on Iran’s streets.
Ukraine held a ceremony at Kiev’s Boryspil airport on Sunday as the bodies of 11 citizens, including nine crew, were returned to Ukraine.

Topics: Ukraine International Airlines Ukraine Iran Ukrainian Plane crash

Related

Middle-East
Iran backtracks on plan to send flight recorders to Ukraine
Middle-East
Iran to send flight recorders from downed jet to Ukraine

Latest updates

Iran threatens to leave global nuclear treaty if Europeans send JCPOA case goes to UN
Lebanese erupt in anger on social media over foreign minister’s Davos participation
UK PM raises visas in pitch for post-Brexit trade with Africa
IMF cuts global growth forecast and flags Middle East security worries
Dubai designer unveils opulent wedding dress that ‘takes a village’ to transport

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.