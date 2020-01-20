You are here

IMF cuts global growth forecast and flags Middle East security worries

Low interest rates and reduced trade tensions will likely buoy the global economy over the next two years and help nurture steady if modest growth, says the International Monetary Fund (IMF). (Screenshot/WEF)
  • International economy is receiving significant boost — 0.5 percentage point of growth last year and this year
  • But IMF warns global economy continues to face array of risks
LONDON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) lowered its global growth predictions for 2020 despite a slightly improving world economy and warned that geopolitical tensions in the Middle East could impact global oil supplies.

It expects world economic growth to accelerate be 2.9 percent last year, rising to 3.3 percent in 2020 and 3.4 percent in 2021.

The IMF released the figures ahead at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

“Rising geopolitical tensions, notably between the United States and Iran, could disrupt global oil supply, hurt sentiment and weaken already tentative business investment,” the IMF said.

The Middle East and Central Asia is expected to record 2.8 percent growth in 2020, slightly lower than the IMF's October outlook and reflecting a downward revision to Saudi Arabia’s oil output following last month’s decision by the OPEC+ group to extend supply cuts.

It expects the region to pick up speed in 2021 with growth of 3.2 percent.

IMF chief economist Gita Gopinath said: “We’ve seen clearly a rise in geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. We still have to see how far this goes. If you look at oil prices the reaction has been fairly muted at this point. We’ve seen some increase of about 3 to 4 dollars in the price of oil but nothing very large.”

Regional tensions have escalated sharply after the killing of a top Iranian commander in Baghdad, triggering Iranian retaliatory attacks.

“Prospects for several economies remain subdued owing to rising geopolitical tensions (Iran), social unrest (including in Iraq and Lebanon), and civil strife (Libya, Syria, Yemen),” the IMF said.

Although overall risks to the global economy have reduced over the year, the IMF warned that outcomes “depend to an important extent on avoiding further escalation” between Washington and Beijing.

It also flagged the possibility of new trade tensions emerging between the US and the EU.

“The reality is that global growth remains sluggish,” said IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva. “We are all adjusting to live with the new normal of uncertainty.”

Topics: business economy World Economic Forum (WEF) World Economic Forum 2020 Davos IMF International Monetary Fund (IMF) Davos 2020

Dubai rents may be bottoming out as ‘green shoots’ appear

Dubai rents may be bottoming out as ‘green shoots’ appear

  • An estimated 45,000 homes were completed in Dubai in 2019 according to Chesterton estimates
LONDON: Confidence may be returning to Dubai property despite a bloated market for off-plan homes, according to a report from Chestertons, the real estate broker.

Although apartment and villa sales prices were down 2 percent and 3 percent respectively in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to the previous quarter, rental rates are stabilizing.

But supply issues continue to represent the biggest challenge facing the market, with 45,000 new units completed in 2019 and that expected to double this year.

“The Dubai residential market in Q4 2019 is alluding to a more positive outlook for 2020 thanks to the slowdown of sales price declines and the leveling of rental rates,” said Chris Hobden, of Chestertons MENA. “This does, however, have to be tempered by the volume of new units scheduled for delivery in 2020, which makes the short-term recovery of prices in the emirate unlikely.”

In the rental market, no movement was witnessed in the fourth quarter with the market supported by a draft law which would fix rental rates for three years upon the signing of a contract. 

“To ensure high occupancy in 2020, landlords will have to be realistic in the face of tough market conditions. The incentives previously offered to tenants, such as rent-free periods, multiple cheques and short-term leases, will continue, with an increase in tenant demand for monthly direct debit payments also likely” added Hobden.

Topics: Dubai Dubai property

