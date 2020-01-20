You are here

Middle East share of India’s oil imports falls to 4-year-low

India’s oil imports in 2019 fell to 4.48 million bpd as refiners temporarily shut processing units for upgrades ahead of new fuel standards in 2020. (Shutterstock)
Updated 20 January 2020
Reuters

  • Oil minister says India is working to diversify its oil supply sources
NEW DELHI: Indian imports of Middle Eastern oil plunged to a four-year low in 2019, tanker data shows, as the energy-hungry nation diversifies its supplies to cut costs and shield itself from geopolitical tensions.

India, the world’s third-biggest oil consumer, imports about 84 percent of its oil needs and traditionally relies on the Middle East for the majority of its supplies. However, the region’s share of India’s crude shrank to 60 percent last year — down from 65 percent a year ago and the lowest since 2015 — as record output from the US and elsewhere offered opportunities for importers to tap other sources.

India shipped in 2.68 million barrels per day (bpd) oil from the Middle East in 2019, down about 10 percent from 2018, and around 1.8 million bpd from elsewhere, the data reviewed by Reuters showed.

Deeper than expected oil output cuts by OPEC and allies, shouldered by Saudi Arabia, and less supply from Iran due to US sanctions also dented India’s intake of Middle Eastern oil, said Ehsan Ul Haq, analyst with Refinitiv.

Last year, sanctions and output cuts by OPEC and its allies, known as OPEC+, reduced the group’s supplies by 1.9 million bpd from 2018, while non-OPEC supply rose by 2 million bpd, the International Energy Agency said in its latest report. The IEA forecast that producers outside the OPEC+ pact would increase supplies by 2.1 million bpd in 2020.

India is working to diversify its oil supply sources to cut dependence on the Middle East, Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said last week.

The drive to expand crude sources also reflects a push by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bolster ties with countries such as Russia and the US.

India’s overall oil imports in 2019 fell by about 2.1 percent to 4.48 million bpd, the data showed, because most refiners temporarily shut processing units for upgrades ahead of new fuel standards in 2020. India is migrating to Euro VI compliant fuel from April 1.

Imports from CIS (former Soviet Union) nations rose in 2019 by about 65 percent to 171,000 bpd, the data showed. Intake of African grades rose by 7.3 percent to about 713,000 bpd, while US supplies was up by about 63 percent to 181,000 bpd. US oil accounted for about 4 percent of India’s overall imports in 2019, up from just 2.5 percent a year earlier.

Demand for heavy Middle Eastern grades was also affected by a shift in bunker fuel specifications from January, following new rules promoting lower sulfur fuels.

“Most Middle Eastern grades yield high sulfur fuel oil (HSFO) and because of new marine fuel norms, refiners are buying more from other producers to cut production of HSFO and increase output of very low sulfur fuel oil,” Haq said.

Davos 2020: Ministers, top executives in Saudi delegation to WEF

Klaus Schwab, founder and executive chairman of the World Economic Forum, center, his wife Hilde, left, and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen are seated during the opening session of the 50th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum, in Davos, Switzerland, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. (AP)
Updated 4 min 40 sec ago
Frank Kane

  • A large KSA contingent comprising 55 senior figures will be attending the WEF in Davos
  • Around 3,000 leaders from business, public policy, culture and technology will be in attendance
DAVOS: Some 3,000 leaders from the worlds of business, public policy, culture and technology are due to arrive in the Alpine town of Davos for the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF), which begins on Tuesday.

The meeting this year — under the theme “stakeholders for a cohesive and sustainable world” — is the 50th time the annual meeting has been held in the Swiss resort, but it comes at a time of growing global tensions over climate change and geopolitical confrontation.

Last week, the WEF published its annual global risk report, one of the gloomiest ever, with global experts concerned about accelerating environmental damage and potential political flashpoints in several parts of the world.

Saudi Arabia is sending a top-level delegation to the meeting, headed by Dr. Ibrahim bin Abdulaziz Al-Assaf, Minister of State and Member of the Cabinet, with some 55 senior figures.

They include ministers and senior executives from industry, finance and the economy, in addition to many other Saudi participants attending for bilateral meetings and support roles, as well as the event’s legendary networking.

Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman will attend his first WEF annual meeting since he was named energy minister last year. Deputy Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman will also attend.

Amin Nasser, CEO of Saudi Aramco, will attend for the first time as head of a publicly listed company following the oil giant’s successful initial public offering (IPO) last year.

Relations between Saudi Arabia and the WEF have grown stronger as the Kingdom’s ambitious Vision 2030 strategy has accelerated.

Later this year, Riyadh will play host to a meeting of the WEF under the banner of the Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution, the brainchild of Klaus Schwab, WEF founder and executive chairman.

“On the eve of its G20 presidency, we welcome the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia … to shape those technologies in a way that serves society,” Schwab said.

In contrast with the strong participation from Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries, notably the UAE, Iran has pulled out of the meeting altogether because of the heightened political tensions in the region following the killing of the country’s top general, Qassem Soleimani, in a US strike earlier this month.

President Donald Trump is leading a big American delegation to the event, the second time he has attended Davos since moving into the White House, having missed last year. He is due to deliver a keynote address on the opening day of the meeting.

Climate change and its consequences look certain to be a big topic in snowy Davos, where the temperature rarely rises above freezing.

Greta Thunberg, the young environmental campaigner, is also taking part in sessions, including one on “averting a climate apocalypse.”

She has hiked over the Alps to get to Davos, having pledged not to use environmentally damaging public transport.

Davos 2020 is split across seven key themes: Healthy futures, how to save the planet, better business, beyond geopolitics, technology for good, fairer economies, and society and the future of work.

On climate change, the WEF said: “The Earth is getting hotter, the ice is melting, the oceans are rising, and they’re filling up with plastic. We’re losing species, building up greenhouse gases, and running out of time. It’s easy to feel downhearted.”

On rising geopolitical tensions, it added: “We need to move from geopolitics and international competition to a default of consummate global collaboration. Nations are going to have to change.”

In an effort to change the event’s image as a showy gathering of the global elite, often traveling in helicopters and limousines to the Alpine resort, the WEF has offered to pay half of the first-class rail fare from anywhere in the world to Davos.

 

