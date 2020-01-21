You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi minister sees tech-savvy youth help the region return to growth

Saudi minister sees tech-savvy youth help the region return to growth

Saudi Communications Minister Abdullah Alswaha emphasized that the Arab world was on a trajectory for growth and prosperity due to its youthful population. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wsmfj

Updated 20 min 31 sec ago
TAREK ALI AHMAD

Saudi minister sees tech-savvy youth help the region return to growth

  • Saudi Communications Minister Abdullah Alswaha: The whole world is complaining of an aging population, while 70 percent of the population of the Middle East is youth
  • Abdullah Alswaha: The growth of the Middle East is no longer a question of if but when
Updated 20 min 31 sec ago
TAREK ALI AHMAD

DAVOS: Saudi Communications Minister Abdullah Alswaha said he believed the Middle East would return to a growth path despite a number of headwinds facing Arab economies that were highlighted on the opening day of the World Economic Forum in Davos.
His comments struck an upbeat note on a day otherwise characterized by concerns over threats from climate change to cybersecurity.
“There’s a growing inequality that dictates to us to put an agenda to focus on women, youth, technology and close down the digital divide and leave nobody behind,” Alswaha said. “That is why for the G20 theme we are focusing on realizing the opportunities of the 21st century while leaving no one behind by empowering people, by safeguarding the planet, and by shaping new frontiers.”
Saudi Arabia will host the G20 gathering in November.
The minister was speaking on an Al Arabiya panel at Davos on Tuesday focused on the strategic outlook of Middle East economies.
He emphasized that the Arab world was on a trajectory for growth and prosperity due to its youthful population.
“I’m very optimistic and very bullish that this is the region that will go back to the days of the growth, because if you look at today, the whole world is complaining of an aging population, while 70 percent of the population of the Middle East is youth. . . They spend a third of their day in the tech world and they have the highest penetration in terms of social media and other aspects. The growth of the Middle East is no longer a question of if but when.”

Topics: Davos 2020 Abdullah Alswaha World Economic Forum 2020

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi communications minister receives youngest Saudi female journalist

Adel Al-Jubeir: We hope Qatar will change its behavior and stop its support for terrorism

Updated 2 min 5 sec ago
Arab News

Adel Al-Jubeir: We hope Qatar will change its behavior and stop its support for terrorism

  • Also said Iran remains the world's largest sponsor of terrorism
  • Al-Jubeir added that the Kingdom has provided $14 billion to help develop Yemen
Updated 2 min 5 sec ago
Arab News

BRUSSELS: Saudi Arabia's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir told the European Parliament on Tuesday that the Kingdom hopes Qatar will "change its behavior" and stop its support for terrorism.

Al-Jubeir also said Iran remains the world's largest sponsor of terrorism and highlighted the protests in Iraq, Lebanon and within Iran against the policies of Tehran.

On Yemen, Al-Jubeir told the parliament that the Houthi militia have committed crimes against the Yemeni people, while also firing more than 300 rockets and 100 drones into Saudi Arabia.

Al-Jubeir added that the Kingdom has provided $14 billion to help develop Yemen.

Topics: Middle East Qatar Iran Saudi Arabia Iraq Lebanon Adel Al-Jubeir

Related

Middle-East
Saudi Arabia’s Al-Jubeir warns of intolerable Iranian threat
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s Al-Jubeir meets Japanese defense minister during visit

Latest updates

LIVE: Davos 2020 Day One - Thunberg slams elites, Trump hails US economic rebound
Companies unprepared for cyber, financial crime and regulatory threats, WEF hears
Saudi minister sees tech-savvy youth help the region return to growth
Adel Al-Jubeir: We hope Qatar will change its behavior and stop its support for terrorism
US calls for immediate resumption of Libya oil operations

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.