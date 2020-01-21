Saudi minister sees tech-savvy youth help the region return to growth

Adel Al-Jubeir: We hope Qatar will change its behavior and stop its support for terrorism

BRUSSELS: Saudi Arabia's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir told the European Parliament on Tuesday that the Kingdom hopes Qatar will "change its behavior" and stop its support for terrorism.

Al-Jubeir also said Iran remains the world's largest sponsor of terrorism and highlighted the protests in Iraq, Lebanon and within Iran against the policies of Tehran.

On Yemen, Al-Jubeir told the parliament that the Houthi militia have committed crimes against the Yemeni people, while also firing more than 300 rockets and 100 drones into Saudi Arabia.

Al-Jubeir added that the Kingdom has provided $14 billion to help develop Yemen.