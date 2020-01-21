You are here

Companies unprepared for cyber, financial crime and regulatory threats, WEF hears

Journalists covering the 50th World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland. (Reuters)
  • FTI Consulting found less than half of all executives surveyed are managing cyber-attacks proactively
  • The survey also found that 64 percent of companies experienced a form of financial crime over the past year
LONDON: Global companies remain largely unprepared for events that can impact revenue, valuation and reputation, a survey has found.
The FTI Consulting Resilience Barometer released at the World Economic Forum in Davos interviewed more than 2,200 executives from private and publicly traded companies across all G-20 countries and measured their preparedness against 18 regulatory, operational, cultural, leadership and technological threats.
It found the average resilience score rose from 40 out of 100 in 2019 to 43 out of 100 in 2020.
Five of the countries with the top 10 resilience scores (led by India, with a score of 60) were from emerging markets, while the US, UK, Australia, Germany, France and Japan all saw scores decrease year over year.
“Companies across the G-20 face more complex risks from technology transformation, geopolitical tensions and the polarization of the political landscape,” said Kevin Hewitt, EMEA chairman at FTI Consulting. “The 2020 elections in the United States, the looming UK exit from the EU, cyber-attacks and increasing regulatory actions are just a few examples of challenges we see companies grappling with each day.
“It is not a matter of if a company will face an inflection point or crisis, but when it will happen — meaning the senior executives and businesses that are most prepared are likely to remain the most resilient, competitive and viable.”
Cybersecurity remains a top concern for most organizations and even though cyber-attacks are identified as having the most negative impact on revenue, less than half of all executives surveyed are managing cyber-attacks proactively, and only 10 percent believe they have no cybersecurity gaps at all.
The survey also found that 64 percent of companies experienced a form of financial crime over the past year, with theft and fraud representing 24 percent of financial crimes identified over the past 12 months.
As a result, executives expect to increase their compliance spending by 22 percent in 2020.

Topics: WEF 2020 Davos 2020 FTI Consulting Cybersecurity

Arab states work with the world but not with each other, Davos hears

  • Majid Al Futtaim CEO Alain Bejjani: I think you’ll be surprised when I tell you that only 16 percent of the trade in the MENAP region is within the region
  • Alain Bejjani: We forget sometimes employment is a result of economic growth — you can’t create jobs without economic growth
LONDON: Arab economies need to break down barriers and start to work together if they are to stand any chance of creating the millions of jobs they need to grow, the World Economic Forum in Davos heard.
Regional economies are estimated to have grown by just 1 percent for 2019 as a weaker oil price, geopolitical threats and the impact of global trade wars have hurt output.
But a panel of Middle East business leaders and ministers called for more efforts to break down barriers and slash red tape in order to create the sort of economic growth needed for meaningful job creation.
“We forget sometimes employment is a result of economic growth — you can’t create jobs without economic growth,” said Alain Bejjani, the CEO of Majid Al Futtaim Holding, the Dubai-based retail conglomerate that operates malls across the Middle East.
He said that most global growth was creates through regional trading blocs but that this model had not yet worked successfully in the Middle East.
“If you look at the ASEAN region as an example — it has 56 percent of its trade happening within the region. I think you’ll be surprised when I tell you that only 16 percent of the trade in the MENAP region is within the region. If you take oil out it is less than 5 percent. So in reality this region doesn’t work together. It works with the world but not with each other.”
Bureaucratic processes have also stymied growth according to Majid Jafar, the CEO of UAE-based Crescent Petroleum.
“Registering a company can take more than a year in some countries,” he said. “So how can we make that quicker? Look at what is standing in the way and how can we improve it.”
The Middle East and Central Asia is expected to record 2.8 percent growth in 2020, the IMF said on Monday. That was slightly lower than its October outlook and reflecting the latest move by the OPEC+ group of oil producers to extend supply cuts. It expects the region to pick up speed in 2021 with growth of 3.2 percent.

Topics: World Economic Forum 2020 Alain Bejjani Majid Jafar Davos 2020

