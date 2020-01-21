You are here

  • Home
  • China’s zero-waste activists fight overconsumption

China’s zero-waste activists fight overconsumption

Carrie Yu, founder of zero-waste shop The Bulk House, places eggs into her personal re-usable egg carton. Increasing numbers of Chinese people are embracing a life of recycling and sustainability, as the country comes to terms with the scale of pollution caused by years of consumerism and growth. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wuh58

Updated 21 January 2020
AFP

China’s zero-waste activists fight overconsumption

  • From central government to major corporations, pressure to produce re-usable goods and packaging is growing
Updated 21 January 2020
AFP

BEIJING: Parcel piles at sorting centers and drivers speeding to deliver takeout are normal sights in urban China, where e-commerce and delivery apps thrive.

But the embrace of consumerism will generate as much as 500 million tons of waste annually by 2030, says the World Bank.

There are signs of a fightback — this week the government announced bans on plastic bags in cities and single-use straws from restaurants from this year.

The zero-waste movement is also grabbing public attention.

“Everything is wrapped with plastic, because it’s convenient, but the cost is tremendous,” said Carrie Yu, who committed to “zero-waste” living in 2016.

By recycling, repurposing and composting their garbage, Yu and her British partner Joe Harvey can fit three months of household waste into just two jars. Nearly every object in their apartment was selected with low environmental impact in mind.

A cardboard egg carton will be reused multiple times. Cloth make-up remover pads hang to dry after washing. Many of Yu’s clothes are second-hand or refashioned.

She buys unpackaged groceries, and makes sure to avoid restaurants that use disposable chopsticks.

GoZeroWaste, an organization set up by Beijing-based activist Elsa Tang, has members in 19 cities across China who meet to swap unwanted items and exchange tips.

“If we make more responsible choices, we’re being responsible for our lives, our health, and the environment,” Tang said.

For decades, Chinese people lived in a planned economy where everyday goods were rationed. Some aspects of zero-waste living, then, are familiar to older people.

It used to be common for merchants in the country to require packaging deposits for goods like yogurt, said Mao Da, an environmental history professor at Beijing Normal University.

“We used to think frugality was a glorious tradition,” Mao told AFP.

In the past, people would catch fish from the rivers and lakes near her village, but “you can see the pristine water right now just full of rubbish,” explained Yu, who grew up in rural Hubei province.

Growing incomes and the rise of delivery apps like Taobao have put impulse shopping and next-day delivery within  reach of millions.

Young people who moved away to cities “just bring so many things with packaging” whenever they return to visit, the 28-year-old said.

China produced 210 million tons of waste in 2017, according to World Bank data, lower than the US’s 258 million but expected to jump as incomes grow.

Efforts to tackle consumer waste are “slowly becoming mainstream” in China, Mao said.

Shanghai launched an ambitious garbage separation and recycling program in July, requiring residents to sort their own trash or risk fines. Beijing is set to follow.

In a document released Sunday, the government said production and sale of disposable polystyrene and plastic tableware would be banned by the end of the year.

The plan also outlaws single-use straws in the food and beverage industry this year, while disposable plastic should not be “actively provided” by hotels by 2022.

Corporations are also taking note. Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba said last year it would make its annual Singles Day shopping festival “green” and set up 75,000 packaging recycling points in the country. Over 2.3 billion parcels were shipped in the aftermath of last year’s Singles Day.

But big corporations tend to prefer  promoting recycling to reducing consumption. “We must contain the total volume of the material being consumed,” Mao said.

Yu and Harvey are keen to encourage others to try their way of life and have launched The Bulk House, an online store that sells alternatives to single-use products including biodegradable tape and washable menstrual pads.

Yu, who made the change after a difficult move forced her to part with most of her belongings and confront her shopping habit, feels the “zero-waste” approach is good for people as well as the planet.

She explained: “I just feel so much lighter.”

Topics: China

Related

World
China reports 17 new cases in viral pneumonia outbreak
Business & Economy
Trade truce boosts China’s hopes after weakest growth in 29 years

Big oil feels the heat on climate as industry leader promises: ‘We will be different’

Updated 22 January 2020
Sean Cronin

Big oil feels the heat on climate as industry leader promises: ‘We will be different’

  • Trump singles out ‘prophets of doom’ for attack
  • Greenpeace told the Davos gathering that the world’s largest banks, funds and insurance companies had invested $1.4 trillion in fossil fuel companies since the Paris climate deal
Updated 22 January 2020
Sean Cronin

LONDON: Teenage environmental activist Greta Thunberg slammed inaction over climate change as the global oil industry found itself under intense scrutiny on the opening day of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

The teenage campaigner went head to head with US President Donald Trump, who dismissed climate “prophets of doom” in his speech.
She in turn shrugged off the US president’s pledge to join the economic forum’s initiative to plant 1 trillion trees to help capture carbon dioxide.
“Planting trees is good, of course, but it’s nowhere near enough,” Thunberg said. “It cannot replace mitigation. We need to start listening to the science and treat this crisis with the importance it deserves,” the 17-year-old said.
The 50th meeting of the World Economic Forum was dominated by the global threat posed by climate change and the carbon economy.
The environmental focus of Davos 2020 caps a year when carbon emissions from fossil fuels hit a record high, and the devastating effects of bushfires in Australia and other climate disasters dominated the news.
Oil company executives from the Gulf and elsewhere are in the spotlight at this year’s Davos meeting as they come under increased pressure to demonstrate how they are reducing their carbon footprint.
“We are not only fighting for our industry’s life but fighting for people to understand the things that we are doing,” said Vicki Hollub, CEO of Occidental, the US-based oil giant with extensive oil operations in the Gulf. “As an industry when we could be different — we will be different.”

‘Planting trees is good, but nowhere near enough,’ activist Greta Thunberg told Davos. (Shutterstock)

She said the company was getting close to being able to sequester significant volumes of CO2 in the US Permian Basin, the heartland of the American shale oil industry which is increasingly in competition with the conventional oil producers of the Arabian Gulf.
“The Permian Basin has the capacity to store 150 gigatons of CO2. That would be 28 years of emissions in the US. That’s the prize for us and that’s the opportunity. People say if you’re sequestering in an oil reservoir then you are producing more oil, but the reality is that it takes more CO2 to inject into a reservoir than the barrel of oil that it makes come out,” Hollub said.
The challenge Occidental and other oil companies face is to make investors understand what is happening in this area of carbon sequesteration, she added.
The investment community at Davos is also looking hard at the oil industry in the face of mounting investor concerns.
Greenpeace told the Davos gathering that the world’s largest banks, funds and insurance companies had invested $1.4 trillion in fossil fuel companies since the Paris climate deal. It accused some of these groups of failing to live up to the World Economic Forum goal of “improving the state of the world.”

Topics: Davos 2020 WEF WEF 2020 World Economic Forum (WEF) Editor’s Choice

Related

Business & Economy
Frank Kane’s Davos diary: Swiss efficiency lapses, but so far Davos lives up to the cuckoo-clock image
Special
Business & Economy
US leader urges world to adopt the successful ‘American model’

Latest updates

At 90, Alaska Native woman is 1st counted in US Census
Riyadh governor opens high-profile Saudi economic forum
Virus prompts temperature checks, extra cleaning at airports
Saudi Cabinet voices support for the territorial sovereignty of Cyprus
Quality of Life program plans annual conference to develop strategic index

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.