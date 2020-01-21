You are here

Air France-KLM look to buy major stake in struggling Malaysia Airlines

Malaysia is seeking a strategic partner for its ailing national airline. (Reuters)
Updated 21 January 2020
Reuters

  • Malaysia Airlines last year signed a joint venture agreement with JAL covering flights between Malaysia and Japan
KUALA LUMPUR: Proposals to invest in ailing Malaysia Airlines include one from Air France-KLM which wants as much as 49 percent while Japan Airlines is looking at a 25 percent stake, sources with knowledge of the matter said.

Domestic carrier AirAsia Group Bhd and Malindo Air, the Malaysian arm of Indonesia’s Lion Air, have also submitted proposals, the sources said.

“The bids from the foreign carriers are more comprehensive and strategic as both plan to capitalize on the strategic location of Malaysia for their operations,” said one of the sources.

The Malaysian government has been seeking a strategic partner for its national airline, which has struggled to recover from two tragedies — the disappearance of flight MH370 and the shooting down of flight MH17 over eastern Ukraine.

In 2014, it was taken private by sovereign wealth fund Khazanah Nasional, which paid 1.4 billion ringgit ($345 million) for the 30 percent of shares it did not already own. The sources declined to be identified as the discussions are confidential. Representatives for Air France-KLM, Japan Airlines (JAL), AirAsia and Malindo did not respond to requests for comment.

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Monday five proposals had been received as part of a review that started last year.

Malaysia Airlines last year signed a joint venture agreement with JAL covering flights between Malaysia and Japan, which the Japanese airline said could be expanded in the future to cover US flights.

Malaysia Airlines and JAL are members of the oneworld airline alliance, while Air France-KLM is part of the rival SkyTeam alliance.

Khazanah, which appointed Morgan Stanley last year to advise on potential options for the airline, said it was working closely with the government.

“While there have been several proposals in this regard, a review of the options available to us is still ongoing,” Khazanah said.

Sources said Air France-KLM had proposed setting up a hub for maintenance services in Malaysia, while Japan Airlines had offered to make the Southeast Asian country its regional hub, including for low-cost flights.

Business news website Focus Malaysia said on Monday, citing an official document, that Khazanah had been pushing for AirAsia’s long haul unit AirAsia X to merge with Malaysia Airlines.

Big oil feels the heat on climate as industry leader promises: ‘We will be different’

Updated 22 January 2020
Sean Cronin

  • Trump singles out ‘prophets of doom’ for attack
  • Greenpeace told the Davos gathering that the world’s largest banks, funds and insurance companies had invested $1.4 trillion in fossil fuel companies since the Paris climate deal
LONDON: Teenage environmental activist Greta Thunberg slammed inaction over climate change as the global oil industry found itself under intense scrutiny on the opening day of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

The teenage campaigner went head to head with US President Donald Trump, who dismissed climate “prophets of doom” in his speech.
She in turn shrugged off the US president’s pledge to join the economic forum’s initiative to plant 1 trillion trees to help capture carbon dioxide.
“Planting trees is good, of course, but it’s nowhere near enough,” Thunberg said. “It cannot replace mitigation. We need to start listening to the science and treat this crisis with the importance it deserves,” the 17-year-old said.
The 50th meeting of the World Economic Forum was dominated by the global threat posed by climate change and the carbon economy.
The environmental focus of Davos 2020 caps a year when carbon emissions from fossil fuels hit a record high, and the devastating effects of bushfires in Australia and other climate disasters dominated the news.
Oil company executives from the Gulf and elsewhere are in the spotlight at this year’s Davos meeting as they come under increased pressure to demonstrate how they are reducing their carbon footprint.
“We are not only fighting for our industry’s life but fighting for people to understand the things that we are doing,” said Vicki Hollub, CEO of Occidental, the US-based oil giant with extensive oil operations in the Gulf. “As an industry when we could be different — we will be different.”

‘Planting trees is good, but nowhere near enough,’ activist Greta Thunberg told Davos. (Shutterstock)

She said the company was getting close to being able to sequester significant volumes of CO2 in the US Permian Basin, the heartland of the American shale oil industry which is increasingly in competition with the conventional oil producers of the Arabian Gulf.
“The Permian Basin has the capacity to store 150 gigatons of CO2. That would be 28 years of emissions in the US. That’s the prize for us and that’s the opportunity. People say if you’re sequestering in an oil reservoir then you are producing more oil, but the reality is that it takes more CO2 to inject into a reservoir than the barrel of oil that it makes come out,” Hollub said.
The challenge Occidental and other oil companies face is to make investors understand what is happening in this area of carbon sequesteration, she added.
The investment community at Davos is also looking hard at the oil industry in the face of mounting investor concerns.
Greenpeace told the Davos gathering that the world’s largest banks, funds and insurance companies had invested $1.4 trillion in fossil fuel companies since the Paris climate deal. It accused some of these groups of failing to live up to the World Economic Forum goal of “improving the state of the world.”

