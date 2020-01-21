You are here

Davos session examines Indian Ocean Rim’s strategic outlook

DP World CEO Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem attends a session at the 50th World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, January 21, 2020. (Reuters)
Updated 22 January 2020
Jumana Khamis

  • DP World’s chairman wants more cargo traffic between Indian Ocean Rim countries
  • Australia’s finance minister says country’s aim is to “beat” its emission-reduction targets
DUBAI: Technology and sustainable practices will increase investment opportunities in countries of the Indian Ocean Rim, the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, heard on its opening day.
The observation was made by Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World, during a panel discussion on Tuesday entitled “Strategic Outlook: The Indian Ocean Rim.”
The session examined the strategic priorities of a vital region that is home to 2.7 billion people and sees two-thirds of the world’s oil shipments — and half of all container ships -pass through its waters.
Sulayem said he wanted to see more cargo traffic between countries and fewer rules and regulations that create barriers to free trade.
“In our business we look at how to increase cargo,” he said. “One percent in GDP growth results in three percent increase in cargo,” in addition to higher employment.
Talking about DP’s investments in India, Sulayem said the company has poured a total of $2 billion into the country’s infrastructure sector, in projects such as double-stack train, cold-storage facilities and logistics parks in the last two years.
“We are interested in investing more in India’s infrastructure and we believe there is a lot of growth prospects in the country,” he said.
Sulayem said India’s regulatory regime was partly responsible for the slow development of the country’s infrastructure.
“It is encouraging that the current political dispensation has done away with many legacy issues,” he said. “When you see their vision, (it is clear) they want to adopt tomorrow’s technologies for today’s (applications).”
Sulayem said he felt improving the investment climate is a top priority for the present Indian government.
On a global level, he said given the rapid pace of technological developments, automation everywhere will increase the number and quality of jobs.
“This is the age of the brain. It is all about the new ideas people can come up with and deploy,” he said. “If you have ideas, you make more money.”
Sulayem pointed out that phones, TVs and other devices are no longer made by humans, but instead made by machines that are built by humans.
Participating in the same session, Piyush Goyal, the Indian Minister of Railways and Commerce and Industry, admitted that improving the country’s regulatory framework has long been a challenge for the government.
“Foreign investment is hesitant to come to India because of concerns over how the government functions, how licenses are issued, and whether there is fair opportunity,” he said.
“But we have made a conscious decision we would like India to be recognized across the world as an honest nation. We would like to come into the league of nations where everyone can come and do transparent business, where equal opportunity is provided for all.”
During what he called the transition phase, “short term pain” is bound to be felt by Indians, Goyal said, adding that this is a process the nation is ready for.
Arguing that India had allowed energy to be imported without significant efforts to tap into its own natural resources, he said: “This is another area of focus as we are looking to try and make India more attractive and self- sufficient.”
If there is a buzzword at the Davos forum this year, it is undoubtedly sustainability. Addressing the topic, Mathias Cormann, Australia’s Minister for Finance, said his country is strongly committed to effective action against climate change.
The aim of Australia is to not only “meet” but “beat” the emission-reduction targets set by the Kyoto Protocol, he said.
“We will reduce out emissions by more than 400 million tons of carbon dioxide. We are on track — and have the policies in place to meet that,” Cormann said.
As for trade, currently five out of Australia’s 15 top trading partners are in the Indian Ocean Rim and 90 percent of its exports are transported by ship, out of which half travel through the Indian Ocean, he said.
Furthermore, “30 percent of the people in the world live in the Indian Ocean Rim countries, yet we are only responsible for 11 percent of global trade,” Cormann said.
Commenting on the convergence of trade and the environment, Sulayem said a common misconception among companies around the world is that that adopting eco-friendly business practices is costly.
“It actually saves money,” he said. “In our ports we have done away with all the diesel used in equipment and we use electricity. We have changed all the bulbs to LED.
“We recovered the cost of the change in one year” through energy savings.
In this context, Sulayem praised the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) decision to enforce rules that require the marine sector to reduce sulfur emissions by over 80 percent by switching to “green (low-sulfur) fuels.”

Big oil feels the heat on climate as industry leader promises: ‘We will be different’

  • Trump singles out ‘prophets of doom’ for attack
  • Greenpeace told the Davos gathering that the world’s largest banks, funds and insurance companies had invested $1.4 trillion in fossil fuel companies since the Paris climate deal
LONDON: Teenage environmental activist Greta Thunberg slammed inaction over climate change as the global oil industry found itself under intense scrutiny on the opening day of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

The teenage campaigner went head to head with US President Donald Trump, who dismissed climate “prophets of doom” in his speech.
She in turn shrugged off the US president’s pledge to join the economic forum’s initiative to plant 1 trillion trees to help capture carbon dioxide.
“Planting trees is good, of course, but it’s nowhere near enough,” Thunberg said. “It cannot replace mitigation. We need to start listening to the science and treat this crisis with the importance it deserves,” the 17-year-old said.
The 50th meeting of the World Economic Forum was dominated by the global threat posed by climate change and the carbon economy.
The environmental focus of Davos 2020 caps a year when carbon emissions from fossil fuels hit a record high, and the devastating effects of bushfires in Australia and other climate disasters dominated the news.
Oil company executives from the Gulf and elsewhere are in the spotlight at this year’s Davos meeting as they come under increased pressure to demonstrate how they are reducing their carbon footprint.
“We are not only fighting for our industry’s life but fighting for people to understand the things that we are doing,” said Vicki Hollub, CEO of Occidental, the US-based oil giant with extensive oil operations in the Gulf. “As an industry when we could be different — we will be different.”

‘Planting trees is good, but nowhere near enough,’ activist Greta Thunberg told Davos. (Shutterstock)

She said the company was getting close to being able to sequester significant volumes of CO2 in the US Permian Basin, the heartland of the American shale oil industry which is increasingly in competition with the conventional oil producers of the Arabian Gulf.
“The Permian Basin has the capacity to store 150 gigatons of CO2. That would be 28 years of emissions in the US. That’s the prize for us and that’s the opportunity. People say if you’re sequestering in an oil reservoir then you are producing more oil, but the reality is that it takes more CO2 to inject into a reservoir than the barrel of oil that it makes come out,” Hollub said.
The challenge Occidental and other oil companies face is to make investors understand what is happening in this area of carbon sequesteration, she added.
The investment community at Davos is also looking hard at the oil industry in the face of mounting investor concerns.
Greenpeace told the Davos gathering that the world’s largest banks, funds and insurance companies had invested $1.4 trillion in fossil fuel companies since the Paris climate deal. It accused some of these groups of failing to live up to the World Economic Forum goal of “improving the state of the world.”

