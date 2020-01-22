You are here

Frank Kane's Davos diary: Swiss efficiency lapses, but so far Davos lives up to the cuckoo-clock image

Donald Trump, here in a helicopter high above the Alps, had a smooth journey to Davos, unlike Arab News correspondent Frank Kane. (AFP)
Frank Kane

Frank Kane's Davos diary: Swiss efficiency lapses, but so far Davos lives up to the cuckoo-clock image

Frank Kane

Davos comes and Davos goes, but over the last five decades, the one thing you can rely on is Swiss efficiency, right? The trains run on time, the cuckoo clocks chime on the hour, and the snow is swept from the pathways within minutes of the first fake falling. That is the common (even cliched) view of the Alpine nation and its showpiece event, the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos.

But — and whisper it very gently beneath your breath — maybe the legendary standards of Swiss efficiency are slipping as the WEF celebrates its 50th birthday. Evidence of a lapse from the highest levels of attainment came at Zurich Airport, when the luggage belt seized up inexplicably, and a full 10 minutes elapsedbefore a maintenance man came to attend to it. Tut tut.

Further signs of falling standards were on display at the railway station. The booking desks were besieged, as usual, by WEF delegates keen to complete the final leg of their journey up the Magic Mountain — a two-hour rail journey involving two stops at increasingly higher altitudes.

But only two of the 10 grills were manned, and the line grew longer and more grumpy with each passing minute. The mood was not helped when some trains were canceled and an extra hour was added to the journey. There was much muttering and dark looks shot when the train finally pulled into Klosters.

But thankfully, once you got to the heart of WEF-land, normal service was resumed. There had been a reasonable fall of snow that morning, which gave the place its usual fairytale appearance, but no traffic snarl ups as in previous years, when massive snowfall had caused the place to grind to a halt.

The shuttle buses that are the arterial life-channels of Davos — for those whose budgets do not extend to the black Mercedes limo — were running with their usual Swiss punctuality: Every 10 minutes or so, or even more frequently during peak rush hours.

These, in my experience over the past few years, are becoming frequently extended. Having battled through the registration process and attended one event at the nearby Seehof hotel, I imagined it would be easy to catch a ride on a virtually empty shuttle back to Klosters at around 9.30 p.m. But even at that hour, there was a long queue of unhappy souls waiting to make the same 20-minute trip to the other side of the mountain and their warm, welcoming hotel rooms.

It was the same thing on the opening morning of the annual meeting. I left my hotel — the homely and comfortable Cresta in Klosters — at 7 a.m. in the dark, and at minus 5 degrees Celsius. Again, there was a crowd of people standing huddled at the shuttle stop, shivering and stamping their feet.

The WEF shuttle service was up to the job, however, and I got into the Congress Hall with little trouble. The airport-style screening process — maybe a little more thorough than usual in view of the impending arrival of US President Donald Trump — passed smoothly. One request though: Please WEF, install some hot-air machines in the security hall. The body shock when you remove outer clothing to pass through the metal detectors was wicked.

Then down to business, which for a journalist at Davos means finding somewhere in the congress complex where you can rest a laptop while also providing a good people-watching vantage point. Over the years, I have learned that the Central Lounge — strategically located between the main plenary meeting halls and the (private) members lounge and bilateral rooms — is the perfect spot. Now, who will come my way in Davos 2020?

US leader urges world to adopt the successful 'American model'

US President Donald Trump speaks during the Global Chief Executive Officers dinner at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on January 21, 2020. (AFP)
Updated 4 min 51 sec ago
Frank Kane

US leader urges world to adopt the successful 'American model'

  • The Middle East received only a passing mention, in reference to the G20 summit of global leaders in Riyadh later this year, but energy policy figured high up the president’s comments
Updated 4 min 51 sec ago
Frank Kane

DAVOS: US President Donald Trump told the World Economic Forum in Davos that the “American dream is back, bigger, better and stronger than before” in an address that celebrated his economic record after three years in the White House.
Trump’s 30-minute speech to a packed Congress Hall at the opening plenary session mainly consisted of statistics aimed at showing his success in creating jobs, raising earnings and stimulating growth. “This has been a blue-collar boom. We are determined to create the highest standard of living that anyone can imagine,” he said.
“It is an economic boom the like of which the world has never experienced before,” he added.
The President made no mention of the reported $3 million “bounty” that had been offered by an Iranian legislator to anybody who killed him. Ahmed Hamzeh, from the province that was also home to Qassem Soleimani, the Iranian general killed in a US air strike this month, made the threat in the Iranian Parliament, according to local media.
Trump also proclaimed his triumph in the trade war with China, after the recent “phase one” deal to reduce some tariffs and normalize some aspects of US-China commerce. “We have been addressing chronic problems that have been around for decades. China’s predator practices have been getting worse and worse under previous administrations,” he said.
In the wake of the trade deal, he said that US-China relations had “never been better,” adding: “President Xi is for China, and I am for the USA, but apart from that we love each other.”
Apart from Chinese relations, and some remarks about the trade deals he had concluded with Japan and South Korea, the speech — in the week that impeachment proceedings begin in Washington — focused almost exclusively on American domestic economic policy. He said that American markets had risen by 50 per cent under his presidency, despite the policies of the Federal Reserve, which has kept interest rates low.
Trump highlighted the fact that some economies had negative interest rates, drawing a rare laugh from the delegates when he said: “That means that they pay you to borrow money. That’s something I could get used to very quickly.”
The Middle East received only a passing mention, in reference to the G20 summit of global leaders in Riyadh later this year, but energy policy figured high up the president’s comments.
He said that the US was “by far” the biggest energy producer in the world, with other energy exporters “not even close,” and he said that energy policy under his administration had been “so successful we no longer have to import energy from hostile nations.”
In a nod to climate change — the other great content of Davos 2020 — Trump celebrated his environmental policy which he said had produced the “cleanest air and water,” and committed the US to joining the WEF campaign to plant 1 trillion trees over the next decade to combat emissions of carbon dioxide.
The Trump address was introduced by Klaus Schwab, founder and executive chairman of the WEF, who praised the US president for bringing a note of optimism to the annual meeting, which has been more downbeat on global issues than for many years. He was preceded by a Swiss male choir singing an Alpine song.
Trump urged other countries to adopt the “American model” to unify their countries and develop “pro-worker, pro-citizen and pro-family” policies.
“Only when governments put their own citizens first will people become invested in their own futures,” he said.
Trump closed his speech by urging delegates to emulate the efforts of the Renaissance builders of the Duomo in Florence and the workers repairing Notre Dame cathedral in Paris.

