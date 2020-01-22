You are here

  • Home
  • Catching up with Iraqi influencer Deema Al-Asadi at Paris Couture Week

Catching up with Iraqi influencer Deema Al-Asadi at Paris Couture Week

Dubai-based influencer said she prepares her looks in advance. (Instagram)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8bnvv

Updated 22 January 2020
Hams Saleh

Catching up with Iraqi influencer Deema Al-Asadi at Paris Couture Week

  • The trend-setter shared what it’s really like to get caught up in the madness of fashion week
Updated 22 January 2020
Hams Saleh

DUBAI: We caught up with the Iraqi fashion influencer Deema Al-Asadi, who was spotted dashing around the streets of the French capital for Paris Couture Week. The trend-setter shared what it’s really like to get caught up in the madness of fashion week.

To manage her time, the Dubai-based influencer said she prepares her looks in advance. “The minute I have my schedule in hand, I take a break from everything and sit in a coffee place and just create a mood board on my Instagram,” she said. Her mood board includes what she wants to highlight this season, what styles she wants to rock and what colors she wants to mix together.

“I then combine everything together and I make sure that I take a picture of every look before I travel, including the accessories and sunglasses, so when I travel, I am ready and I have all these looks ready,” Al-Asadi explained.

And if you’ve ever wondered how influencers afford it all, Al-Asadi reveals the truth —a lot of these looks are collaborations with brands who dress influencers for exposure online.  

The blogger said her second Paris Couture Week experience is less hectic than the usual ready-to-wear weeks. “I usually start with having breakfast and coffee. Then I would changing and prepare my looks for the day. I either start with a shoot or a show.”

Fashion events inspire Al-Asadi’s style, she told Arab News.

“When you watch the latest shows, you get to know what is happening the next season (and) what’s trending next season. So, this helps you create more looks and motivates you to be more adventurous and take risks with your next looks,” she said.

And what makes Couture Week’s Arab offerings so unique? Al-Asadi is convinced that the likes of Zuhair Murad, Rabih Kayrouz and Georges Hobeika bring something special to the international showcase of Haute Couture.

 “Western designers are known for their cuts, but not with embroidery, not with using crystals, sequins and beads,” she said. “Arab designers are the ones that add this kind of extra glamorous feel to Couture Week.”

 “It is a lot of work but I enjoy it… Being here and surrounded by all those amazing international designers and influencers worldwide just makes me more inspired to do more and give more,” she added.

Topics: Deema Al-Asadi Paris couture week

K-pop bands Super Junior, NCT 127 to perform in Dubai

Super Junior, also known as SJ or SuJu, is a South Korean boy band that rose to fame following the release of their best-selling single, “Sorry, Sorry,” in 2009. (Supplied)
Updated 22 January 2020
Arab News

K-pop bands Super Junior, NCT 127 to perform in Dubai

Updated 22 January 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: K-pop bands Super Junior and NCT 127, along with other South Korean groups, are set to perform in the UAE at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena on March 20.

RGP, LABOUM and Jun will also hit the stage.

Super Junior, also known as SJ or SuJu, is a South Korean boy band that rose to fame following the release of their best-selling single, “Sorry, Sorry,” in 2009.  The group has received a number of awards, including 13 prizes at the Mnet Asian Music Awards, as well as 19 from the Golden Disc Awards .

In 2019, the group released their ninth studio album, “Time Slip,” and embarked on their eighth music tour.

NCT 127 made their official debut with “NCT #127” in 2016. The EP ranked second on the Gaon Album Chart.

Latest updates

Biggest swimming pool in Russia’s Muslim south bans women, causing outcry
K-pop bands Super Junior, NCT 127 to perform in Dubai
New show ‘Ahlan Simsim’ set to introduce kids to two new Arab muppets
‘Absolutely silly’: Saudi FM refutes Amazon’s Bezos phone hacking claims
Rami Al-Ali reimagines the orchid for Spring 2020

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.