Catching up with Iraqi influencer Deema Al-Asadi at Paris Couture Week

DUBAI: We caught up with the Iraqi fashion influencer Deema Al-Asadi, who was spotted dashing around the streets of the French capital for Paris Couture Week. The trend-setter shared what it’s really like to get caught up in the madness of fashion week.

To manage her time, the Dubai-based influencer said she prepares her looks in advance. “The minute I have my schedule in hand, I take a break from everything and sit in a coffee place and just create a mood board on my Instagram,” she said. Her mood board includes what she wants to highlight this season, what styles she wants to rock and what colors she wants to mix together.

“I then combine everything together and I make sure that I take a picture of every look before I travel, including the accessories and sunglasses, so when I travel, I am ready and I have all these looks ready,” Al-Asadi explained.

And if you’ve ever wondered how influencers afford it all, Al-Asadi reveals the truth —a lot of these looks are collaborations with brands who dress influencers for exposure online.

The blogger said her second Paris Couture Week experience is less hectic than the usual ready-to-wear weeks. “I usually start with having breakfast and coffee. Then I would changing and prepare my looks for the day. I either start with a shoot or a show.”

Fashion events inspire Al-Asadi’s style, she told Arab News.

“When you watch the latest shows, you get to know what is happening the next season (and) what’s trending next season. So, this helps you create more looks and motivates you to be more adventurous and take risks with your next looks,” she said.

And what makes Couture Week’s Arab offerings so unique? Al-Asadi is convinced that the likes of Zuhair Murad, Rabih Kayrouz and Georges Hobeika bring something special to the international showcase of Haute Couture.

“Western designers are known for their cuts, but not with embroidery, not with using crystals, sequins and beads,” she said. “Arab designers are the ones that add this kind of extra glamorous feel to Couture Week.”

“It is a lot of work but I enjoy it… Being here and surrounded by all those amazing international designers and influencers worldwide just makes me more inspired to do more and give more,” she added.