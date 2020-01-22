You are here

  • Home
  • UAE’s ‘New National Dish’ exhibition offers a taste of the future

UAE’s ‘New National Dish’ exhibition offers a taste of the future

The exhibition is on show in Dubai on Jan. 24 and 25. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rnsm4

Updated 22 January 2020
Hams Saleh

UAE’s ‘New National Dish’ exhibition offers a taste of the future

  • The show presents four imagined proposals for a new Emirati national dish, based on the environmental, economic and social impacts of climate change
Updated 22 January 2020
Hams Saleh

DUBAI: Future food scenarios are imagined in “New National Dish: UAE,” an exhibition at AlSerkal Avenue in Dubai open January 24 and 25.

The show presents four imagined proposals for a new Emirati national dish, based on the environmental, economic and social impacts of climate change.

Zac Denfeld, director of the Center for Genomic Gastronomy — the artist-led think tank behind the show, which has previously examined the biotechnologies and biodiversity of human food systems in Ireland — spoke to Arab News about the exhibition, which follows similar shows in Poland and Norway.

“We do some research and look at the way food might change, and then propose a new national dish,” Denfeld, who is currently based in Norway, said. “The UAE has a strong desire for food security and there are many scientific projects happening here, (including) indoor growing, vertical growing using somewhat salty water.”




Visitors to the exhibition will get to try the food and discuss the future of popular dishes. (Supplied)

For the Dubai show, produced by AlSerkal, Denfeld and his colleagues concentrated on identifying Emirati food for which most of the ingredients are grown in the country.

“We are also considering the changing preferences for the eaters; what they are going to want in the future,” Denfeld explained. For example, the team imagined and created a new kind of sushi, replacing the fish meat with watermelon prepared with a seaweed machine to make the fruit taste and feel like fish.

“That’s also combined over rice, like sushi, because the UAE is now working with China to develop a rice that can grow in the salty conditions,” Denfeld said. “So, this is a way of combining a future where rice is actually grown (in the Emirates) — which has never been done — and an alternative approach to fish, where we might eat a little bit less fish or only have the (selected) parts.”

Visitors to the exhibition will get to try the food and discuss the future of popular dishes. “That’s really interesting for us,” said Denfield. “Because we are not really saying, ‘Okay, this is the future. This is what you should do.’ We are giving four very different perspectives, and people can choose what their favorite is.” 

Topics: New National Dish Alserkal Avenue Dubai

K-pop bands Super Junior, NCT 127 to perform in Dubai

Super Junior, also known as SJ or SuJu, is a South Korean boy band that rose to fame following the release of their best-selling single, “Sorry, Sorry,” in 2009. (Supplied)
Updated 22 January 2020
Arab News

K-pop bands Super Junior, NCT 127 to perform in Dubai

Updated 22 January 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: K-pop bands Super Junior and NCT 127, along with other South Korean groups, are set to perform in the UAE at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena on March 20.

RGP, LABOUM and Jun will also hit the stage.

Super Junior, also known as SJ or SuJu, is a South Korean boy band that rose to fame following the release of their best-selling single, “Sorry, Sorry,” in 2009.  The group has received a number of awards, including 13 prizes at the Mnet Asian Music Awards, as well as 19 from the Golden Disc Awards .

In 2019, the group released their ninth studio album, “Time Slip,” and embarked on their eighth music tour.

NCT 127 made their official debut with “NCT #127” in 2016. The EP ranked second on the Gaon Album Chart.

Latest updates

Biggest swimming pool in Russia’s Muslim south bans women, causing outcry
K-pop bands Super Junior, NCT 127 to perform in Dubai
New show ‘Ahlan Simsim’ set to introduce kids to two new Arab muppets
‘Absolutely silly’: Saudi FM refutes Amazon’s Bezos phone hacking claims
Rami Al-Ali reimagines the orchid for Spring 2020 in Paris presentation

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.