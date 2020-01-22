You are here

  • Home
  • Dubai revealed as one host city for charity mega concert Global Goal Live

Dubai revealed as one host city for charity mega concert Global Goal Live

UAE Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future Mohammed Al-Gergawi joined actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas on stage at the World Economic Forum. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ycn6u

Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Dubai revealed as one host city for charity mega concert Global Goal Live

Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Dubai has been announced as one of 10 host cities for Global Goal Live: The Possible Dream event on Sept. 26, a charity event that will take place across the world.

The event is a 10-hour, six-continent telecast organized by Global Citizen and will feature performances by the likes of Red Hot Chili Peppers, Shawn Mendes, Alicia Keys, Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Coldplay and Cyndi Lauper, among others.

The lineup for the concert in Dubai is yet to be announced, however, the Global Goal Live event will bring some of the world’s biggest celebrities together and is expected to draw more than 1.5 billion viewers.

The event will call on governments and the private sector to raise the $350 billion needed annually to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.

UAE Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future Mohammed Al-Gergawi joined actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas on stage at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday to reveal the news, which was announced as part of the UAE delegation’s  participation in the “Reimagining the World’s Biggest Challenges” panel, organized by Global Citizen.

Dubai joins New York, Lagos and Seoul as one of the host cities, with more European cities yet to be announced.

Topics: Davos 2020

K-pop bands Super Junior, NCT 127 to perform in Dubai

Super Junior, also known as SJ or SuJu, is a South Korean boy band that rose to fame following the release of their best-selling single, “Sorry, Sorry,” in 2009. (Supplied)
Updated 58 min 55 sec ago
Arab News

K-pop bands Super Junior, NCT 127 to perform in Dubai

Updated 58 min 55 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: K-pop bands Super Junior and NCT 127, along with other South Korean groups, are set to perform in the UAE at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena on March 20.

RGP, LABOUM and Jun will also hit the stage.

Super Junior, also known as SJ or SuJu, is a South Korean boy band that rose to fame following the release of their best-selling single, “Sorry, Sorry,” in 2009.  The group has received a number of awards, including 13 prizes at the Mnet Asian Music Awards, as well as 19 from the Golden Disc Awards .

In 2019, the group released their ninth studio album, “Time Slip,” and embarked on their eighth music tour.

NCT 127 made their official debut with “NCT #127” in 2016. The EP ranked second on the Gaon Album Chart.

Latest updates

Biggest swimming pool in Russia’s Muslim south bans women, causing outcry
K-pop bands Super Junior, NCT 127 to perform in Dubai
New show ‘Ahlan Simsim’ set to introduce kids to two new Arab muppets
‘Absolutely silly’: Saudi FM refutes Amazon’s Bezos phone hacking claims
Rami Al-Ali reimagines the orchid for Spring 2020

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.