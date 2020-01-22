Dubai revealed as one host city for charity mega concert Global Goal Live

DUBAI: Dubai has been announced as one of 10 host cities for Global Goal Live: The Possible Dream event on Sept. 26, a charity event that will take place across the world.

The event is a 10-hour, six-continent telecast organized by Global Citizen and will feature performances by the likes of Red Hot Chili Peppers, Shawn Mendes, Alicia Keys, Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Coldplay and Cyndi Lauper, among others.

The lineup for the concert in Dubai is yet to be announced, however, the Global Goal Live event will bring some of the world’s biggest celebrities together and is expected to draw more than 1.5 billion viewers.

The event will call on governments and the private sector to raise the $350 billion needed annually to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.

UAE Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future Mohammed Al-Gergawi joined actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas on stage at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday to reveal the news, which was announced as part of the UAE delegation’s participation in the “Reimagining the World’s Biggest Challenges” panel, organized by Global Citizen.

Dubai joins New York, Lagos and Seoul as one of the host cities, with more European cities yet to be announced.