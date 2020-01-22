Rami Al-Ali reimagines the orchid for Spring 2020 in Paris presentation

PARIS: Dubai-based Syrian designer Rami Al-Ali decided to return to Paris to present his couture offering for his eponymous womenswear label at the Salon Pompadour in Hotel Le Meurice this week.







(Supplied)



Last season, the designer unveiled otherworldly gowns that fused together romantic details, such as lashings of beads and tulle, that went on to clothe the likes of actresses Dorra Zarrouk and Eva Longoria. His Spring 2020 collection is no different.







(Supplied)



Wildflowers, more specifically the orchid, served as the main inspiration for the 22-piece offering, appearing in embroidery and appliques. Rather than keep the references subtle, Al-Ali opted for bolder, more obvious interpretations of the colorful and fragrant flower.







(Supplied)



Floral-inspired motifs came in multiple varieties at his presentation, including in the form of clusters of beads that evoked droplets of dew on a petal and laser cut fabric arranged in a tessellated pattern to portray a beautiful bloom. A red pleated gown adorned with flower appliques throughout turned one of the models into something of a bouquet for the presentation.







(Supplied)



Structured jumpsuits in light-reflecting materials came in a range of shades — from sharp lime green with bronze detailing to dusty pink with oversized, floral-like embellishments on the bodice. Aquamarine blue and fuchsia also made appearances in the new line, with an array of floor-grazing gowns showing off the designer’s know-how. From floaty tulle to Disney-style ballgowns with wide, structured skirts, Al-Ali’s mastery of his craft was well and truly on display.







(Supplied)



To further capture the mood of spring, models posed with eyes encircled in pink frames, courtesy of makeup artists from MAC Cosmetics. The color palette included cheerful hues of aquamarine, coral, ruby and lime.

You can imagine an A-list star like Beyonce, who routinely dons Al-Ali’s designs, gliding down the red carpet in any number of the extravagant pieces that went on show in Paris this week.