Italian TV chef serves up cooking lessons at Gaza prison

Gabriele Rubini (2nd-R), known as Chef Rubio, cooks with Palestinian prisoners at a Hamas-run civilian prison in Gaza City on January 21, 2020, where he is teaching the inmates how to cook Italian food and they teach him Palestinian recipes. (AFP)
Updated 8 sec ago
AFP

Italian TV chef serves up cooking lessons at Gaza prison

GAZA: An Italian TV chef is serving up a taste of home cooking in the unlikeliest of places: a Gaza jail.
Gabriele Rubini, a former rugby player who reinvented himself as Chef Rubio, is teaching 10 inmates at the prison near Gaza City how to make the perfect pasta — as well as learning about Palestinian cuisine.
“My target is to share with them all I know and I want to learn from them all they know,” he said during his 10-day trip to the enclave with an Italian NGO.
He said Palestinian food shares many similarities with that of Italy.
“Around the Mediterranean Sea all the cultures were mixed,” he said. Chefs “use not many ingredients, good quality and it is all about sharing the food.”
A longtime supporter of the Palestinian cause, Rubini has been sharing his experience in Gaza with more than 750,000 fans via his Facebook page.
Speaking to AFP, Rubini said he worked in prisons because “jail is a place where there is a lot of humanity.”
“Someone made a mistake and can in jail (be) reborn and be a better man in the outside world,” he said.
Islamist movement Hamas has ruled Gaza since 2008 and have fought three wars with Israel, which maintains a crippling blockade on the impoverished territory.
Rubini’s pupils, serving time for non-violent crimes, said they took inspiration from the cooking lessons.
“This is a great training opportunity,” said Sami Baraka, who has served most of a two-year sentence.
“I’m going to open an Italian restaurant in Gaza.”

Topics: Gaza Hamas Italy Food

Emmanuel Macron loses cool with Israeli security in ‘Chirac moment’ at Jerusalem church

Updated 38 min 43 sec ago
AFP

Emmanuel Macron loses cool with Israeli security in ‘Chirac moment’ at Jerusalem church

  • Israeli security forces pushed past the French detail and were first to enter the Church of Saint Anne, which is French state property
  • Wednesday’s tense scenes recalled a 1996 Jerusalem visit by late former president Chirac
Updated 38 min 43 sec ago
AFP

JERUSALEM: When French President Emmanuel Macron visited Jerusalem’s Old City Wednesday, he also trod in the footsteps of one of his predecessors, Jacques Chirac, by engaging in a heated argument with Israeli security.

The altercation broke out when Israeli security forces pushed past the French detail and were first to enter the Church of Saint Anne, which is French state property.

“Everybody knows the rules. I don’t like what you did in front of me,” an animated Macron loudly told the Israeli personnel, speaking in English, in the crush to enter the building, which remains French territory under international treaties.

“Go out — outside please!” he added in a raised voice in scenes captured in video footage that quickly spread on social media.

The Roman Catholic church, located at the start of Via Dolorosa in the Old City’s Muslim Quarter, has been part of France’s territories in the Holy Land since the 1850s.

The rules that have been in place “for centuries,” Macron told the Israeli officers, “will not change with me, I can tell you, OK? So everybody, respect the rules.”

Macron will on Thursday attend a ceremony to commemorate the liberation 75 years ago of Nazi Germany’s Auschwitz death camp in what was then occupied Poland.

Wednesday’s tense scenes recalled a 1996 Jerusalem visit by late former president Chirac during which he also lost his cool with Israeli security agents who were pressing him to move on.

Chirac heatedly told them their actions were a “provocation” and angrily asked: “What do you want? Me to go back to my plane and go back to France, is that what you want?”

Topics: Middle East Jerusalem Israel French President Emmanuel Macron France

