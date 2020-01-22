You are here

Brexit bill clears final UK parliamentary hurdle in the House of Lords ahead of Jan. 31 departure

A view of the interior of the House of Lords as the European Withdrawal Agreement Bill is debated in London on January 21, 2020. (AFP)
Reuters

  • PM Boris Johnson refused to accept any changes to Withdrawal Agreement Bil
  • Royal Assent from Queen Elizabeth II could happen as early as Thursday
LONDON: The UK moved a step closer to its Jan. 31 exit from the European Union when the legislation required to ratify its deal with Brussels passed its final stage in parliament on Wednesday.
The bill will officially become law when it receives Royal Assent from Queen Elizabeth, something that could happen as soon as Thursday.
Earlier on Wednesday, the lower house of parliament, the House of Commons overturned changes the upper house, the House of Lords, had made to the legislation, including a clause to ensure protections for child refugees after Brexit.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson had refused to accept any changes to the Withdrawal Agreement Bill, which will enact Britain’s departure from the EU, facing down opposition lawmakers who say he has hardened its terms.
The Lords could have sought to reinstate the changes, but opted not to, allowing the legislation to clear its final hurdle.
Johnson’s Conservatives won a large majority in the House of Commons in a general election last month, enabling the government to bring an end to more than three years of wrangling in parliament over Britain’s EU exit.

Spain: Storm death toll up to 7, major river floods feared

Updated 22 January 2020
AP

Spain: Storm death toll up to 7, major river floods feared

Updated 22 January 2020
AP

MADRID: Three more people have died as a result of a fierce storm that has battered Spain for the past three days, authorities said Wednesday, raising the death toll to seven.
Fears increased that heavy rains expected later Wednesday could lead to several swollen rivers breaking their banks, among them the Onyar river that flows through the northeastern city of Gerona .
The body of a missing man was found Wednesday in a flooded area near the town of Callosa, in southeastern Spain, the local Valencia regional government said.
It added that a woman was killed when her apartment building partially collapsed in the town of Alcoy, following heavy rains.
In the southeastern town of Nijar, a farmer was found dead in a plastic greenhouse that had been hit by a hail storm, according to the private Spanish news agency Europa Press.
Four other people died between Sunday and Tuesday.
Searches continued for several missing people.
Since Sunday, the storm has hit mostly eastern areas of Spain with hail, heavy snow and high winds, while huge waves smashed into towns on the Mediterranean coast and the nearby islands of Mallorca and Menorca.
Weather forecasts said the worst of the storm had passed by Wednesday.
Transport authorities said the bad weather forced the closure of more than 200 roads. Schools canceled classes for more than 5,700 pupils.
Officials in Barcelona said the city’s beaches lost much of their sand due to the high, powerful surf.
Rubén del Campo, spokesman for national weather service AEMET, said he expected that once all data was collected the storm will have been one of the strongest on record. Some areas saw their heaviest rainfall in more than 70 years.

