Protect environment or pay the price, Riyadh forum told

Panelists discussing environmental issues during the second day of Riyadh Economic Forum. (AN photo/Ahmed Fathi)
Updated 23 January 2020
Rashid Hassan

  • The study discussed the role of the private sector in environmental protection
RIYADH: Industrial development and technological advances have played a key role in promoting social welfare, but environmental pressures mean Saudi Arabia must focus on eco-friendly progress, the Riyadh Economic Forum heard on Wednesday.

Mansour bin Saad Al-Kredes, a Shoura Council member who moderated the session on environmental issues, said: “In the Kingdom, we face environmental issues, a growing population, the fourth industrial revolution, and increasing waste is encouraging us to change the way we behave.”

In recent decades, economic thinking has been concerned with issues related to economic growth. This trend continued until people recognized the importance of the environment and the need to protect it in order to maintain economic growth, social welfare and high-quality public health.

“To speak about environment is to talk directly about human quality of life,” he said.

“We need to change our behavior toward the environment.”    

Sattam bin Fahad Al-Mojel, assistant professor of environmental engineering at King Saud University, presented a study suggesting that investment initiatives and social development plans that are not driven by environmental considerations will result in an “aggravated environmental degradation.”

The study discussed the role of the private sector in environmental protection and praised a Saudi government plan to plant 5 million trees in the Kingdom by the end of 2030 using treated wastewater.

“Planting 1 billion trees in the Kingdom will boost the cause,” said Al-Mojel.

Highlighting the significance of the study, Al-Mojel said: “It identifies and diagnoses the environmental problems and works out the appropriate solutions. It also provides a great deal of information, statistics and data that make it an essential reference for students and researchers of environmental sciences, and paves the way for further studies.”

Mohammed bin Hamad Al-Kathiri, Saudi Gulf Environmental Protection Company chairman, and Walid bin Khalil Zebari, professor of water resources management at Gulf University, echoed Al-Mojel’s comments, saying that the goals of Vision 2030 include a clean environment and good public health.

Zebari said: “We need to change the pattern of consumption in order to realize the Sustainable Development Goals, which are a blueprint to achieve a better and sustainable future for all.”

Sustainable Development Goals were established in 2015 by the UN with a 15-year time frame.

At Davos, innovative products point to a sustainable future

At Davos, innovative products point to a sustainable future

  • A single tree that to bear 40 different types of apple
DAVOS: The World Economic Forum is not all about the fourth industrial revolution or the rise of AI.

You can also find all manner of strange and intriguing products on display from biodegradable plastic made from algae to wallpaper made from recycled corn husks.

One stand titled “How do you design a tree?” is part of a conservation effort where a single tree is designed to bear 40 different types of apple.

Another stand displays colored seaweed on a rack, showing how clothes can be dyed in a sustainable, non-chemically corrosive manner.

Propped along a large wall is Fernando Laposse’s wallpaper made of variations of purple corn husks that are reinforced with recycled cardboard and cork to create wallpaper and furniture. The husks come from corn that needs very little water and can be grown in the desert, which makes it all the more sustainable.

“This initiative helps the local economy as it brings in jobs and a resurgence of crafts and food traditions while also ensuring sustainability,” Laposse said.

Another display shows a machine that extracts pellets from a mixture of algae and starch and is used to create a thread that is the base of 3D printing. These sustainable, biodegradable plastics made from algae are being experimented with in different regions.

With the rise of deep fakes — a branch of synthetic media in which a person in an existing image or video is replaced with someone else’s likeness — another stand delivers a warning on the looming dangers of unregulated software.

The Davos forum prides itself on its sustainability, and key topics have included climate, mobility, energy and the circular economy. Everything is recyclable, and participants must download an application in order to keep up with the program and any changes — a move to cut down on paper waste.

