Diversifying economy key to growth and financial reform

Saudi Shoura Council member Dr. Mohammed Al-Abbas. (AN photo/Ahmed Fathi)
NOOR NUGALI

Diversifying economy key to growth and financial reform

  • Private sector must be stimulated and strengthened, experts heard
NOOR NUGALI

RIYADH: Diversification is the key to economic growth and will also help with financial reforms in the Kingdom, a high-level forum was told.

A comprehensive study on public financial reforms was presented during the Riyadh Economic Forum by Dr. Mohammed Al-Abbas, who is a Shoura member in the financial sector.

He explained that economic diversification was the key to economic growth, emphasizing that economic growth would also unlock financial reforms in Saudi Arabia.

The positive effects of economic growth would lead to long-term benefits for the country, he added.

“There must be a fundamental shift in the form and structure of the Kingdom’s general budget model, so let’s move a little forward,” he said. “The development of the foreign trade system is important, because there is a marginal presence in non-oil exports, and the weak contribution of oil exports to domestic production.”

The study, which was carried out under the chairmanship of the assistant minister of finance for international financial affairs and financial policies, Abdul Aziz Al-Rasheed, confirmed the need to rationalize unproductive current spending, such as spending on public administration and subsidies to follow the gap between actual and budgeted spending to determine the causes and means of treatment, disclose this in a framework of transparency, develop non-oil revenue through reforming tax and customs duties system and address the imbalances affecting the private investment environment.

The study confirmed the need to rationalize unproductive current spending, such as spending on public administration and subsidies to follow the gap between actual and budgeted spending to determine the causes and means of treatment, disclose this in a framework of transparency, develop non-oil revenue through reforming tax and customs duties system and address the imbalances affecting the private investment environment.

The assistant minister said that the Saudi government had in the past three years gone through a huge transformation, especially regarding teamwork between the public and private sectors, international organizations and the nonprofit sectors. These entities were the most important priorities for reform, indicating that economic growth in Saudi Arabia was directly related to government spending.

CEO and board member of Alinma Bank, Abdulmohsen Al-Faris, said: “There is still a very wide scope for a qualitative shift in the financial reform of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The results that we saw in the study stemmed from a partial structural reform with regard to taxes and some fees. The private sector must be stimulated and strengthened, to make it contribute more to the domestic product, and to contribute to increasing non-oil revenues.”

The forum will tackle some of the main challenges facing the Saudi economy and was opened on Tuesday by Riyadh Gov. Prince Faisal bin Bandar.

Protect environment or pay the price, Riyadh forum told

Rashid Hassan

Protect environment or pay the price, Riyadh forum told

  • The study discussed the role of the private sector in environmental protection
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Industrial development and technological advances have played a key role in promoting social welfare, but environmental pressures mean Saudi Arabia must focus on eco-friendly progress, the Riyadh Economic Forum heard on Wednesday.

Mansour bin Saad Al-Kredes, a Shoura Council member who moderated the session on environmental issues, said: “In the Kingdom, we face environmental issues, a growing population, the fourth industrial revolution, and increasing waste is encouraging us to change the way we behave.”

In recent decades, economic thinking has been concerned with issues related to economic growth. This trend continued until people recognized the importance of the environment and the need to protect it in order to maintain economic growth, social welfare and high-quality public health.

“To speak about environment is to talk directly about human quality of life,” he said.

“We need to change our behavior toward the environment.”    

Sattam bin Fahad Al-Mojel, assistant professor of environmental engineering at King Saud University, presented a study suggesting that investment initiatives and social development plans that are not driven by environmental considerations will result in an “aggravated environmental degradation.”

The study discussed the role of the private sector in environmental protection and praised a Saudi government plan to plant 5 million trees in the Kingdom by the end of 2030 using treated wastewater.

In the Kingdom, we face environmental issues, a growing population, the fourth industrial revolution, and increasing waste is encouraging us to change the way we behave.

Mansour bin Saad Al-Kredes, Shoura Council member

“Planting 1 billion trees in the Kingdom will boost the cause,” said Al-Mojel.

Highlighting the significance of the study, Al-Mojel said: “It identifies and diagnoses the environmental problems and works out the appropriate solutions. It also provides a great deal of information, statistics and data that make it an essential reference for students and researchers of environmental sciences, and paves the way for further studies.”

Mohammed bin Hamad Al-Kathiri, Saudi Gulf Environmental Protection Company chairman, and Walid bin Khalil Zebari, professor of water resources management at Gulf University, echoed Al-Mojel’s comments, saying that the goals of Vision 2030 include a clean environment and good public health.

Zebari said: “We need to change the pattern of consumption in order to realize the Sustainable Development Goals, which are a blueprint to achieve a better and sustainable future for all.”

Sustainable Development Goals were established in 2015 by the UN with a 15-year time frame.

